Edmonton Oilers Adjust Puck-Drop Times Following US Clock Changes

The Edmonton Oilers will start seven games at 9 p.m. local time due to US Daylight Saving Time shifts. The changes affect home and away matchups against Pacific and Mountain time-zone teams in 2027.

The Edmonton Oilers are adjusting their schedule to account for shifting time zones across North America. A change in Alberta's time-shifting practices directly impacts puck-drop times for specific matchups. The National Hockey League frequently schedules back-to-back games on Saturdays, sometimes even scheduling three consecutive games.

Jurisdictions in the more heavily populated eastern part of the continent turned their clocks back an hour last Sunday. Consequently, some Oilers games will start later in Edmonton to align with television broadcast windows and regional time differences. Seven games, to be exact, will be affected by this adjustment.

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New 9 Pm Start Times Announced

The later 9 p.m. start time will affect two games at Rogers Place this season. The first of these home games begins on Saturday, November 7, against the Vancouver Canucks. The second home game scheduled for a late start takes place in March against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The remaining five affected games are road contests against Pacific time-zone teams in the United States. Five of the seven total games are scheduled for Saturdays, requiring careful logistical planning from the team. These later start times ensure that the broadcasts align correctly with Eastern and Central time zones for wider viewership.

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Specific Dates And Opponents Listed

The full list of affected games includes specific dates and opponents that fans need to note. On Saturday, November 7, the Oilers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. One week later, on Saturday, November 28, the team travels to Seattle to play the Kraken.

Looking ahead to 2027, the schedule shows several late starts in January. On Wednesday, January 20, 2027, the Oilers play the Vegas Golden Knights. The following day, Thursday, January 21, 2027, they face the Los Angeles Kings. On Saturday, January 23, 2027, the team travels to San Jose to play the Sharks.

Future Games And Playoff Implications

The schedule adjustments continue into the spring of 2027. On Saturday, March 6, 2027, the Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks for a late start. The final game on this list occurs on Saturday, March 13, 2027, when the team travels to Seattle to play the Kraken again.

There is no word yet on whether NHL playoff games could also begin at 9 p.m. under similar time-zone conditions. The league typically reviews scheduling protocols as the season progresses. Fans and analysts will monitor how these adjustments impact travel and rest for the players during the intense late-season stretch.