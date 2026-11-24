The Edmonton Oil Kings host their 19th annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec 6 at Rogers Place. Fans bring stuffed animals to support local children's charities, with proceeds going to the Stollery Children's Hospital and 880 CHED Santas Anonymous.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are launching a major community charity initiative with their 19th annual Teddy Bear Toss scheduled for the home game on Dec. 6. This long-standing tradition invites fans to bring new stuffed animals to Rogers Place, creating a visual spectacle on the ice while generating significant support for local children in need.

Previous iterations of this event have demonstrated massive community engagement and generosity. Last season alone, more than 16,000 stuffed toys were tossed onto the ice by the enthusiastic crowd. This recent effort brings the all-time total to just under 200,000 bears collected over the course of the last 18 events organized by the franchise.

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Teddy Bear Toss Purpose And Charity Impact

The primary purpose of the Edmonton Oil Kings event is to provide tangible support to vulnerable children in the area. A significant portion of the collected items goes to 880 CHED Santas Anonymous, an organization that helps families during the holidays. The team ensures that every bear tossed becomes a gift for a person in need within their own community, turning a hockey celebration into a direct charitable intervention.

Kevin Radomski, the director of business operations for the Oil Kings, emphasized the significance of this annual occurrence. He stated that it is the biggest game of the year, describing it as nothing bigger than the Teddy Bear Toss. Radomski noted that the excitement of seeing great junior hockey is enhanced by the anticipation of thousands of bears raining down on the ice after the first goal.

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Festive Atmosphere And Player Participation

To mark the occasion, the team has introduced unique festive jerseys which were officially unveiled on Tuesday. Forward Aaron Obobaifo praised the new uniforms, calling them really sick and stating they are probably the best jersey he has ever worn. Obobaifo expressed enthusiasm about playing in front of like 16,000 people while wearing the special attire, adding to the festive atmosphere expected at the venue.

The event creates a unique bonding experience between the athletes and the fans. The visual of the ice covered in colorful stuffed animals serves as a constant reminder of the collective effort to support local families. This shared visual experience helps solidify the bond between the franchise and the supporters who attend the game to celebrate both the sport and the charitable cause.

Official Sponsor And Purchasing Options

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is presented by The Brick, a major retail partner that plays a crucial role in the event's logistics. The Brick will have bears for sale on the concourse specifically for people to throw on the ice. Each bear is priced at $20, with all proceeds from these sales going directly to the Stollery Children's Hospital to support medical care and services.

Dale Kishchuk, a regional sales manager at The Brick, described the Brickley Bear as a special symbol. He explained that it puts a great smile on the face of kids, serving as another way for the company to give back to the community. Kishchuk highlighted the emotional impact of the bears, noting their ability to bring joy to children who are currently facing health challenges.

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Ticket Information And Fan Participation Guidelines

Tickets for the Dec. 6 game are still on sale and start at $20 per person. This accessible pricing allows a wide range of fans to participate in the event. The Edmonton Oil Kings are asking fans to bring new stuffed toys to ensure hygiene and quality for the recipients. The team provides bags available to put the toys in before they are thrown onto the ice, streamlining the collection process for attendees.

The event stands as a testament to the power of sports to drive social good. By combining entertainment with philanthropy, the Edmonton Oil Kings have created a sustainable model for community support. The 19th iteration of the event promises to continue the legacy of generosity, aiming to surpass previous totals and bring more joy to children across the region.