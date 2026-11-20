Edmonton Elks capture Grey Cup title, a copper theft forces apartment evacuations, a soldier dies from Wainwright fire injuries, and sentencing delays in a manslaughter case.

The Edmonton Elks have concluded their long championship drought by winning the Grey Cup after an eleven-year absence. The team defeated the Montreal Alouettes with a decisive score of 37 to 30 on Sunday to claim the title.

Edmonton Elks Victory and Celebration

The Edmonton Elks secured the championship trophy by defeating the Montreal Alouettes with a final score of 37-30 on Sunday. This victory ends an eleven-year period without a Grey Cup title for the franchise. The club has announced plans to celebrate the historic win with a parade scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

Also read Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes Dominate CFL All-Star Team

Copper Theft Displaces Apartment Residents

A judge in Edmonton has ordered the immediate evacuation of tenants from a central apartment building due to severe structural damage. The eviction stems from the theft of copper pipes belonging to the building heating system, which has left the property uninhabitable. Repairs for the damage are projected to exceed 460,000 Canadian dollars. The restoration work is expected to take between three and four months to complete.

CFB Wainwright Fire Victim Identified

Private William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion of the Princess Patricias Canadian Light Infantry has died from his injuries. The death is connected to the fire that occurred at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on October 17. Dal Bianco passed away on November 13, marking another tragic loss from the incident. He is identified as the second victim of the fire at the base.

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Manslaughter Sentencing Delayed in Edmonton

The sentencing for Collin Boucher-Gionet has been postponed by the court system. Boucher-Gionet previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a body regarding the death of 32-year-old Aylissa Rovere. The incident occurred in May and involved placing the victim in a septic tank. Boucher-Gionet is scheduled to return to court next month for his sentencing hearing.

Alberta Health Card Program Exemptions

The Alberta government has announced additional modifications to its integrated health care identification card program. These new changes introduce exemptions for individuals who are unable to provide the required documentation. The adjustments aim to address access issues for people lacking specific identification papers. The program continues to evolve to better serve the provincial healthcare needs.