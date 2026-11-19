The Edmonton Newcomer Centre hosts its 20th annual RISE Awards gala, recognizing seven individuals for their economic, advocacy, and lifetime contributions to the city's inclusive community.

The Edmonton Newcomer Centre marked a significant milestone on Thursday evening by hosting the 20th anniversary of the RISE Awards. This annual gala honored seven individuals for their exceptional contributions to making the city stronger, more inclusive, and more welcoming. The event celebrated the achievements of hard-working immigrants who have helped shape the local community over two decades.

RISE Awards History and Organizational Milestones

The Recognising Immigrant Success in Edmonton initiative is now celebrating two decades of identifying and honoring those who contribute significantly to the city. The Edmonton Newcomer Centre, which established this program, has itself been a cornerstone of support for newcomers for 45 years. The organization serves as a vital language, employment, and community resource for individuals upon their arrival in Canada. Program director Laurie Hauer noted that the atmosphere at the gala evokes an immense sense of pride as guests hear the inspiring stories of those who have given back to the community. She highlighted the full circle nature of the program, where former recipients of support now become contributors.

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Sohrab Sohrabi Receives Economic Impact Recognition

Among the seven award recipients honored at the gala was Sohrab Sohrabi, who received the Economic Impact Award. Sohrabi settled in Alberta more than 10 years ago and has since achieved a prominent position as the chief procurement officer and branch manager of financial services for the City of Edmonton. He stated that the award serves as a powerful reminder of his origins and his ongoing commitment to helping immigrant-owned businesses thrive. Sohrabi emphasized that he was accepted with open arms by the community during his journey and feels now positioned to give back. He urged new immigrants to utilize resources like the Newcomer Centre, noting that staff understand their background and can provide the best possible start to their new lives.

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Diverse Categories Recognize Advocacy and Leadership

The awards ceremony featured six distinct categories designed to recognize a wide spectrum of contributions. In addition to the Economic Impact Award, the gala presented the Advocacy in Action Award to Ali Faour. Bazibuhe Muhabwa was honored with the Community and Culture Award for their efforts in fostering cultural cohesion. The Woman of Impact Award went to Jeanne Brigitte Lehman, recognizing her significant influence and leadership. The Young Leader Award was bestowed upon two recipients, Aaisha Shaikh and Chloe Ge, highlighting the vital role of emerging leaders in the community. Additionally, Sine Chadi received the Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging long-term dedication and service to the region.

Gala Attendance and Future Community Engagement

The celebratory event welcomed nearly 400 guests to the Thursday evening gala, reflecting the broad support for immigrant integration and success in Edmonton. The presence of such a large audience underscores the community's appreciation for the diverse skills and perspectives brought by newcomers. Sohrabi's advice to seek out support services at the beginning of one's journey resonates with the Centre's mission to facilitate smooth transitions. By highlighting these individual successes, the Edmonton Newcomer Centre continues to demonstrate the tangible benefits of an inclusive approach to urban development and community building.