Kith, an Edmonton wellness space for parents, hosted a stocking stuffer market to fund low-cost workshops aimed at reducing isolation and connecting caregivers.

Kith, a community-focused wellness organization based in Edmonton, recently held a stocking stuffer market this weekend to generate essential funds for its ongoing programs. The event served as a fundraising drive for the group's workshop and wellness events, which are designed to support parents adjusting to the challenges of parenthood. This initiative highlights the organization's commitment to providing accessible mental health and social support resources to local families.

Kith Origin and Mission for Parental Wellbeing

The name Kith is derived from the Old English term kith and kin, reflecting its foundational goal of creating a wellness space for individuals experiencing isolation during their transition into parenthood. Founded in Edmonton, the group aims to connect chosen family members through community engagement. The organization was established to address the specific needs of new parents who often feel disconnected or overwhelmed by the societal pressures of caregiving.

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Founder Elsie Gamor described the group's evolution from a small initiative into a network of tiny groups connecting moms and caregivers across the city. Gamor emphasized the importance of integrating mothers throughout the entire operational process. She noted that even the vendors and individuals setting up events are often mothers themselves, ensuring that the community is built and maintained by those who understand the specific experiences of parenting.

Accessible Workshops and Inclusive Caregiver Support

The organization offers low or no-cost workshops to connect individuals who have formed their own support networks. These events are designed to accommodate a wide range of participants, welcoming anyone from grandparents to expecting mothers. The goal is to make these gatherings very accessible and nice, providing a necessary break for every mother who participates. Gamor stated that they strive to offer a bunch of different types of workshops to fit every mom's desires or needs.

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Mia Debera, a university friend of Gamor and the director of operations, helps manage the growth and logistics of the group. Debera first joined Kith as a workshop organizer due to her expertise in jewelry-making. She later decided to stay on to help grow the group, driven by a desire to create safe spaces for connection. She highlighted the importance of making connections between all types of moms, especially newer or single moms, allowing them to find a space where they can feel safe.

Strategic Impact and Future Event Availability

The recent stocking stuffer market was a critical step in sustaining these community efforts. The funds raised will directly support the workshop and wellness events that Kith provides to the Edmonton community. By creating a financial foundation through community sales, the group ensures that its services remain low or no-cost for attendees. This model allows them to focus on social connection rather than profit, maintaining the integrity of their mission.

Information regarding upcoming Kith events can be found online, inviting the broader community to engage with their programs. The organization continues to operate as a vital resource for those seeking connection and support in their parenting journey. By combining practical fundraising with accessible educational and wellness opportunities, Kith strengthens the social fabric of Edmonton's parent community.