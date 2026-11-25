Mayor Andrew Knack details financial pressures from denied traffic camera revenue and provincial bike lane mandates as Edmonton begins its four-year budget deliberations.

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack has cautioned that the city faces severe financial constraints and significant uncertainty as it enters the deliberation phase for its upcoming four-year budget cycle. Speaking with CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday morning, the Mayor emphasized that the municipal government has very little flexibility in managing these critical fiscal decisions.

Budget Deliberations Begin With Fiscal Pressure

City Council officially commenced budget discussions on Monday, with hundreds of residents already registered to provide public testimony during the week. The administration has initially proposed a five percent property tax increase for the upcoming year, with additional incremental increases planned through 2030. However, Mayor Knack clarified that these figures are preliminary and expected to shift as council members review competing priorities.

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Knack noted that while some tax increases are necessary to support the city growth, residents must be able to clearly trace where their funds are allocated. He stressed that any additional costs imposed on homeowners must be directly linked to tangible improvements in municipal services rather than general administrative overhead.

Provincial Bike Lane Legislation Impacts Municipal Control

A major source of uncertainty stems from new provincial legislation tabled on Thursday, which would grant Alberta the authority to mandate the removal of city bike lanes and replace them with vehicle traffic lanes. Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen originally stated that the provincial government would not cover the costs associated with such infrastructure changes, a stance that drew immediate criticism.

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Premier Danielle Smith subsequently indicated that the government intends to introduce amendments to the bill, though specific details regarding these changes remain undisclosed. Mayor Knack expressed his strong preference for the province to refrain from interfering with municipal roadway planning, asserting that local governments are best positioned to determine optimal traffic infrastructure.

If the amendments still result in provincial mandates for lane modifications, Knack insisted that Edmontonians should not bear the financial burden. He argued that if the province requires changes to the local network, the provincial government must assume full responsibility for the associated costs. Currently, the city has not received further updates on the final wording of these amendments.

Denied Traffic Cameras Reduce Safety Funding

Edmonton is already operating with reduced resources due to the province denying requests for speed-on-green traffic cameras at several intersections. City staff had confirmed that the proposed installations met the province own exemption criteria, yet the applications were rejected after the government allegedly altered photo radar rules. This denial prevents the city from collecting revenue that would have supported critical safety measures.

Mayor Knack refuted Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen claims that photo radar revenue functions as a cash cow for the municipality. Instead, Knack explained that all funds generated from automated enforcement are strictly directed toward traffic safety initiatives. Without these cameras, the city lost the potential to fund between $80 million and $160 million worth of traffic safety upgrades included in the upcoming budget.

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Aging Infrastructure and Rising Affordability Costs

The budget process is further complicated by urgent infrastructure needs, including the construction of additional fire stations and $2.3 billion in required road renewals. Knack highlighted that these capital requirements, combined with changes to infill zoning bylaws, significantly limit the council ability to avoid substantial property tax hikes. He acknowledged that residents are currently facing a severe affordability crisis driven by costs for taxes, fuel, food, insurance, and utilities.

Knack emphasized that the aggressive tax increases seen between 2023 and 2026 cannot continue from 2027 to 2030. To justify any necessary increases, he promised greater transparency and service enhancements, such as significantly improved snow removal operations. Residents will also see discussions around major projects like the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion and the west-end Mistahaya Wihiik Community Recreation Centre.