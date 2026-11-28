Edmonton Police have escalated a child abduction case to an international level, issuing Interpol alerts and arresting three accomplices involved in the disappearance of Scot MacDermid and his children.

Edmonton Police have escalated a missing children case to an international level, updating charges against Scot MacDermid and engaging global law enforcement networks. The Edmonton Police Service announced on Friday that MacDermid, who is already the subject of a Canada-wide warrant, is now believed to be attempting to leave the country with his two young children.

International Agencies Engaged In Search

Police now suspect MacDermid may have already departed or is actively trying to exit Canadian borders. To locate him and the missing children, investigators have contacted the International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol. This global entity facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control, allowing member countries to share critical alerts about fugitives and missing persons across international boundaries.

Also read Edmonton Police Enlist Interpol in Child Abduction Case

The deployment of an Interpol notice serves as a global police alert designed to help locate missing persons, often minors, or to assist in identifying individuals who cannot identify themselves. This step signifies a major shift in the investigation, moving it from a local custody dispute to a cross-border search operation requiring coordinated international effort.

New Arrests And Obstruction Charges

Edmonton Police also confirmed the arrest of three individuals accused of obstructing the investigation into the missing children. These new charges come as authorities work to dismantle the support network that may have aided MacDermid in his disappearance. Police stated that they are actively identifying other persons involved in assisting him and will be contacting additional suspects soon.

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One of the arrested men, identified as Theodore Fidelak, is forty-four years old. He faces two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order and is charged with obstructing a peace officer in connection with the investigation. Fidelak was spotted with the missing trio in eastern Alberta back in September, at which point his identity was unknown to investigators.

Two women have also been charged in relation to the case. Melissa Beck, aged forty-two, and Deanne Elliott, aged sixty, are both accused of obstructing a peace officer. Elliott faces an additional charge of possession of stolen property over five thousand dollars. Police noted that these individuals are believed to have provided aid and comfort to MacDermid, which is a criminal offense.

Custody Disputes And Past Legal History

Court documents reveal a long-standing and complex history of custody disputes between MacDermid and the children's mother, Edilenia Lopez Aqunio. The couple married in twenty sixteen, and their family moved between homes in Edmonton and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The children, Canadian citizens born in the Dominican Republic, were seven and four years old when the parents went to court regarding their residence.

MacDermid, a Canadian national with business interests in the Dominican Republic and companies in Alberta, had previously accused his estranged wife of wrongfully keeping their children in Canada. He wished for the children to return to the Dominican Republic. However, Lopez Aqunio argued that the children's lives were centered in Edmonton since at least May twenty twenty-two, excluding a brief stay abroad.

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An Alberta Court of Appeal decision from twenty twenty-four detailed these international abduction allegations. A lower-court judge previously ruled in favor of the mother, determining that Edmonton was the children's established home. This legal finding concluded that keeping the children in Canada did not constitute international child abduction under the Hague Convention. Despite these rulings, tensions remained high, leading to an Emergency Protection Order against MacDermid following an incident on June twenty-six, twenty twenty-three.

Timeline Of Disappearance And Current Warrants

Scot MacDermid and his children, Lesley and George, disappeared from north Edmonton on Friday, August twenty-eight. Their last known location within the city was the Manning Town Centre shopping complex in northeast Edmonton, near one hundred fifty-five Avenue and thirty-seven Street. Investigators learned that the family was subsequently seen in Lloydminster that same day around six thirty p.m. with Fidelak.

MacDermid is currently wanted on additional Canada-wide warrants that include two counts of child endangerment, intimidation, assault causing bodily harm, and eighteen firearms-related offenses. These new charges relate to events that took place in twenty twenty-two. The charge of abduction in contravention of a custody order applies when investigators believe a guardian took a child under the age of fourteen in violation of a valid court order.

Edmonton Police Child Protection Section Staff Sergeant Robert Davis issued a statement urging MacDermid to turn himself in immediately. Davis emphasized that MacDermid continues to evade authorities at the expense of his children's welfare. Police are reminding anyone in Canada or abroad who is providing aid to MacDermid that such actions are serious criminal offenses and that they are working diligently to bring the family back safely.