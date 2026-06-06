Edmonton Man Arrested in Turkey for 2024 Ottawa Murder After Two-Year Manhunt

Gibriil Bakal, wanted for first-degree murder in the 2024 shooting death of Jama Roble in Ottawa, was arrested in Turkey via Interpol notice and returned to Canada, police say.

An Edmonton man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Ottawa more than two years ago is now in custody after being arrested in Turkey , according to police reports.

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed that Gibriil Bakal, 31, was apprehended following a fingerprint check at the Turkish border that matched an Interpol "red notice.

" Bakal had been a fugitive since the January 2024 shooting death of 33-year-old Jama Roble. After his arrest, Turkish authorities notified the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, leading to Bakal's return to Canada. He appeared in an Ottawa court on Saturday, facing charges related to the incident. The investigation, which spanned international borders, highlights ongoing cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The Ottawa Police Service had previously released a photograph of Bakal as part of their public appeals for information. The case underscores the reach of international police collaboration in tracking down suspects wanted for serious crimes. Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, with police indicating that Roble sustained fatal injuries and later died in hospital. The arrest brings a measure of closure to a case that remained unsolved for over two years.

Bakal's return to Canada sets the stage for legal proceedings that will address the charges of first-degree murder. The involvement of Interpol and the swift action by Turkish border officials were pivotal in apprehending the suspect. This incident also raises awareness about cross-border security measures and the mechanisms in place for extraditing wanted individuals. The Ottawa Police Service continues to work with partners to ensure justice is served.

The public's role in providing tips was acknowledged, though specific details about how leads were generated were not disclosed. The case serves as a reminder of the enduring efforts required to solve violent crimes and bring perpetrators to account





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