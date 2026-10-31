Edmonton Luxury Homes Listed Up to $7.2M as September Sales Fall

Edmonton luxury homes for sale range up to $7.2M as September sales drop 8.8% and new listings rise, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

The most expensive Edmonton luxury homes for sale this month range from $3.4 million to $7.2 million, a list published as the greater Edmonton area recorded 1,959 residential sales in September, down 8.8 per cent from August and 10.3 per cent from September 2025, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE). The properties, spread from South West Edmonton to the southeast edge of the city, include acreages, ravine lots and a home with a private beach.

Edmonton home sales slow in September

New listings rose 7.2 per cent compared with August and 11.3 per cent compared with September 2025, reaching 3,864.

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The average residential price fell 0.8 per cent from August to $466,080. Homes spent an average of 44 days on the market, three days more than in August.

RAE board chair Darlene Reid said sales activity has slowed with the arrival of the new school year. She noted that although new listings are up, typical seasonal trends suggest sales will not rebound until after year end.

Reid said the average price is still holding onto the gains it made in 2026, but price growth has slowed over the last few years when year-over-year trends are considered. She added that rising inventory in the market could soften that growth even further.

The average price of apartment and condo properties saw the biggest decrease in September compared with August, at 3.1 per cent. The average price fell 1.1 per cent for detached homes, 2.7 per cent for semi-detached homes and 2.9 per cent for row and townhouses.

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Bank of Canada raises key interest rate

For the first time since July 2023, the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent. The central bank acted as inflation was projected to worsen.

The rate increase adds to the cost of borrowing for prospective buyers, a factor that can weigh on activity in the resale market alongside the seasonal slowdown described by the RAE.

Three of the expensive listings featured by CTV News Edmonton last month are still on the market.

Most expensive Edmonton homes for sale

Fifth on the list is a 3,074-square-foot home in South West Edmonton priced at $3.4 million. The property is the largest on this month list at around 80 acres and includes a 7,000-square-foot heated shop, a covered deck and a covered patio.

The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a theatre room, games room, gym and wet bar. It also has a triple-attached garage with a floor drain. Built in 2001, it is located at 9610 167 St. SW and has been listed for 53 days.

Fourth is a 3,353-square-foot, two-storey home in Grovenor priced at $3.6 million. The home backs onto the MacKinnon Ravine and has many trees in the backyard, along with a patio and second-floor balcony.

Inside there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a servery in the kitchen and a wet bar, gym and sauna in the basement. Built in 2017, it is located at 14530 Ravine Dr. NW and has been listed for 26 days.

Third is a 4,190-square-foot, two-storey home in Westbrook Estate priced at $4.2 million. Its backyard includes an outdoor pool, a gazebo, a cabana, a second-floor balcony and an outdoor playhouse, all overlooking Whitemud Creek Ravine.

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The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a rec room and several flex rooms. Built in 1981, it is located at 12719 39 Ave. NW and has been listed for 23 days.

Second is a 2,095-square-foot home in Decoteau priced at $4.3 million. It sits on around 40 acres of land and includes a horse riding arena with seven stalls.

Inside there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with the primary suite occupying the entirety of the second floor, as well as a downstairs rec room. Built in 1982, it is located at 860 41 Ave. SW and has been listed for 116 days.

First is a 2,090-square-foot, two-storey home in Alces priced at $7.2 million. The property sits on 30 acres of land and its backyard has a dock and a private beach, as well as a covered patio and balcony.

The home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the entire second-floor loft serving as the primary suite, plus a downstairs rec room. Floor-to-ceiling windows are found in the basement and living room at the back of the house. Built in 1999, it is located at 1730 Ellerslie Rd. SW and has been listed for 30 days.

What the September figures mean

The September data shows new supply entering the Edmonton market faster than sales are being completed, a combination that typically gives buyers more choice and more negotiating room.

At the same time, the average residential price remains above where it stood before the gains recorded in 2026, even as the monthly change turned negative. The condo segment posted the sharpest monthly decline among property types.

Days on market also lengthened, rising to 44 from 41 in August. The combination of more listings, softer average prices and a higher policy rate shapes the backdrop against which the city most expensive properties are being offered.