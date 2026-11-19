A judge has ordered all residents to leave Edmonton's Stadium Plaza apartments by Friday due to a broken heating system caused by stolen copper pipes and ongoing vandalism.

A judge has issued a mandatory eviction order requiring all tenants to vacate the Stadium Plaza apartments located at 11216 86 St. in Edmonton by Friday. The court decision resolves a prolonged crisis at the six-storey, 78-unit building, which was completed in 2024. The order mandates that all residents leave the premises by Friday at noon to ensure their immediate safety.

Copper Theft Destroys Heating Infrastructure

The primary trigger for the eviction is the complete failure of the building's heating system due to extensive copper pipe theft. The receiver confirmed that thieves stripped copper pipes from all six floors of the structure. This sabotage prevented the boiler heating system from functioning, leaving the building without heat during the cold season. The receiver estimated the cost to repair the heating system at $461,000. However, the receiver determined that repairs would require three to four months to complete. This timeline was deemed infeasible for tenant occupancy through the winter months. The receiver also cited ongoing vandalism as a reason to halt repairs and proceed with eviction instead.

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Systemic Building Failures and Criminal Activity

Stadium Plaza has faced a cascade of operational and security failures since its opening. Court documents reveal that construction issues led to contractors filing liens against the property. Landlord struggles to fill the building were compounded by multiple serious incidents. Unleased suites were occupied by squatters, and drug activities were reported in suites and common areas. Elevators were non-functional due to a flood, and the front entrance suffered ongoing damage and destruction. Graffiti representing gang activity was present throughout the building. Police attended the building on a near-daily basis due to noise complaints and other disturbances. These factors created an unsafe environment for legitimate residents.

Financial Default and Receiver Intervention

Financial instability forced the building owner into default. With more than half the suites empty, many tenants could not pay rent due to the poor conditions. The first mortgagee began enforcement proceedings in January 2026. On Aug. 25, a receiver was officially appointed for the building. The receiver collaborated with a Residential Inspection Safety Compliance team. This team included representatives from the Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton Fire Service, City of Edmonton, Alberta Health Services, Bissell Centre, and Hope Mission. The team inspected the building three times between August and November. They notified the receiver's council that support existed for vacating the building, though no formal order was made at that time. On Oct. 28, the receiver issued an order to tenants advising them of the lack of heat.

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Tenant Statistics and Court Hearing Details

At the time of the court filing, the receiver reported specific occupancy data for the 78 units. Forty-two units were vacant. Twenty-two units were occupied by individuals with expired leases. Two suites were occupied by people with no lease agreement. Twelve units were occupied by people with valid leases. Only one tenant attended the court hearing regarding the eviction. The receiver stated that no other tenants had approached the property manager with questions or positions. The attending tenant confirmed that elevators were broken. She described using boiling water and space heaters to heat her suite. The judge relied on these facts and the receiver's safety assessment to issue the eviction order.

Future Plans for Stadium Plaza Property

The receiver outlined the next steps for the Stadium Plaza property. The plan involves completing necessary repairs to the building infrastructure. Following the completion of repairs, the receiver intends to put the building up for sale. This strategy aims to recover losses from the financial default and criminal damage. The eviction order is now in effect, and tenants must comply with the Friday noon deadline. This decision prioritizes the physical safety of all current residents given the severe infrastructure damage and security risks present at the location.