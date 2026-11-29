October saw Edmonton home sales drop 3.5 percent while average prices fell to $457,641. Explore the five most expensive luxury properties currently available in Rural Sturgeon County.

The Realtors Association of Edmonton reported a continued cooling in the local residential market during October, with total home sales declining 3.5 per cent to 1,882 transactions in the greater Edmonton area. This drop marks an 8.3 per cent year-over-year decrease from October 2025, according to the latest monthly statistics from the Realtors Association of Edmonton. Simultaneously, the average residential home price fell 2 per cent to land at $457,641, reflecting broader economic adjustments as the region approaches the end of the year.

Market Metrics and Inventory Trends

While sales volumes contracted, the Realtors Association of Edmonton noted that new listings also saw a significant reduction, falling 11.2 per cent to 3,264 compared to September, though this figure remains up 2.9 per cent from the previous year. Despite the influx of new inventory in the form of fresh listings, the total active inventory at the end of October stood at 7,533 properties, a decrease of 6.6 per cent from September. Homes currently spend an average of 43 days on the market, indicating a moderate pace for transactions despite the broader slowdown in sales volume.

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Darlene Reid, board chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton, characterized these fluctuations as temporary rather than indicative of a long-term trend. Darlene Reid stated that while certain property types experienced a small rebound in sales and average prices, higher overall inventory suggests these are natural market variances. Darlene Reid cautioned that gains are likely to stall or reverse as the year closes, but advised that this season remains prime time for serious buyers to compete for the right property.

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Context

The housing market data emerges alongside cautionary signals from the Bank of Canada, which indicated earlier in November that further interest rate hikes might be necessary. The Bank of Canada emphasized that it is proceeding carefully with monetary policy adjustments, a stance that directly impacts buyer purchasing power and mortgage affordability in the Edmonton region. This potential for rising borrowing costs adds a layer of complexity to the current inventory dynamics, where sellers must compete in a market with fewer total homes available but still substantial new supply entering the system.

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Most Expensive Homes in Rural Sturgeon County

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, high-end real estate in Rural Sturgeon County remains robust, with five distinct luxury listings currently active on the market. These properties range from $1.35 million to $2.19 million and are spread across several established neighborhoods including Glory Hills, Tuscany Hills, Pinnacle Ridge Estates, Riverstone Pointe, and Crossing At River's Edge. Each property offers unique architectural features and amenities that cater to the premium segment of the local real estate market, showcasing the diversity of high-value housing in the Edmonton metropolitan area.

At the $1.35 million price point, a two-storey home in Glory Hills spans 2,457 square feet on a lot just over three acres in size. Built in 1997 at 43 27507 Twp. Rd. 554, this residence features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a rec room, kitchenette bar, screened sunroom, and sauna. The exterior includes a fire pit, a partially covered walkout patio, a deck, and a separate workshop, with the listing having been active for 121 days.

Moving to the east side, a 3,775-square-foot, 1.5-storey home in Tuscany Hills is listed at $1.64 million. Built in 2011 at 101 54302 Rge. Rd. 250, the property sits on a 0.5-acre lot with underground sprinklers and offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Interior highlights include a theatre, rec room, wet bar, and wine cellar, while the basement and triple-car garage feature in-floor heating. The listing has been up for 94 days.

In Pinnacle Ridge Estates, a 3,561-square-foot two-storey home is available for $1.65 million. Constructed in 2007 at 14 Pinnacle Pl., the property occupies a 0.8-acre lot with landscaped yards, a patio, and a fire pit. The interior contains five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym, rec room, chef's kitchen, and a three-season sunroom. This newer listing has been on the market for 16 days.

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A 3,171-square-foot two-storey home in Riverstone Pointe is listed at $1.69 million. Built in 2007 at 100 Riverstone Dr., the home sits on a 0.5-acre lot with a partially covered patio and a garage featuring a drive-through passageway. It includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a formal dining room, wet bar, rec room, and gym. The listing is very fresh, having been up for only six days.

Topping the list is a $2.19 million home in Crossing At River's Edge, located at 19 24524 Twp. Rd. 544. Built in 2010, this 2,915-square-foot residence sits on a 0.5-acre lot with a cobblestone patio featuring a fireplace, built-in BBQ, and pizza oven. The home offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a servery, rec room, gym, wet bar, and an upstairs suite with a separate kitchen. This property has been on the market for 18 days, rounding out the top five most expensive homes currently for sale in the region.