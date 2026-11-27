Discover the latest Edmonton holiday events including Zoominescence, Winter Whyte, and Winterfest. Get schedules, ticket info, and activity details for weekend activities.

Edmonton residents and visitors have a full calendar of festive activities this weekend, featuring light displays, live performances, and family-friendly workshops. The Edmonton Valley Zoo opens Zoominescence on Friday evening, marking the start of a seasonal celebration focused on conservation and winter spirit. Simultaneously, the Winterfest series launches across multiple municipalities, inviting communities to experience light up events and holiday markets.

Edmonton Valley Zoo Light Festival Details

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is launching Zoominescence with opening night on Friday. The festival showcases artistic light installations designed to celebrate imagination and the winter season. The event operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until December 13.

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Following this initial schedule, the zoo will host the light festival every evening from December 18 through January 3. The daily operations exclude Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visitors must purchase hour-long admission tickets online in advance to secure entry to the exhibition.

Winter Whyte Night Market and Live Entertainment

The Winter Whyte Light Up and Night Market returns to McIntyre Park and 83 Avenue on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The event features live performances, intricate ice carving demonstrations, and free streetcar rides for attendees.

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Kelly Turner will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Old Strathcona variety show, which takes place at participating venues alongside the main festival areas. The entire event is free to the public and welcomes all ages for both indoor and outdoor activities.

University Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees

The University Hospital Foundation is hosting the Festival of Trees at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Sunday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and offers guests a full buffet breakfast alongside festive activities.

Admission tickets include a scheduled meet-and-greet with Santa, providing a traditional holiday experience for families. The Foundation uses the event to support hospital initiatives while offering the community a chance to enjoy holiday cheer in a central downtown location.

Regional Winterfest Events Across Municipalities

Beyond downtown Edmonton, numerous surrounding communities are hosting their own holiday festivals this weekend. Sherwood Park is kicking off Winterfest, offering local entertainment and seasonal activities for residents.

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Additional events include Christmas in Central Park in Spruce Grove, the Stony Plain winter light up, and the Charlie Brown Christmas Light up the Nite Festival and Parade in Morinville. Fort Saskatchewan is hosting its Lights up! event, while St. Albert residents can attend the Snowflake Festival.

Families in Devon are also invited to the Merry and Bright Festival, adding to the widespread regional celebration of the holiday season across the Edmonton metropolitan area.

Elmo's Gymnastics and Dance Workshop

Sesame Street is bringing Elmo and friends to the Edmonton Expo Centre for a special performance titled "Elmo's got the Moves." The program invites children and parents to engage in active movement exercises, including yoga, jumping rope, and cartwheeling.

Participants will also enjoy silly dance moves and fan-favorite songs from the beloved children's television franchise. Doors for the show open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, offering a high-energy start to the afternoon for families seeking interactive entertainment.