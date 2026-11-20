Edmonton residents can celebrate the season with the Kingsway Holiday Parade, Edmonton Elks Grey Cup victories, and various winter events across the city including lights and toy swaps.

Edmonton is launching into the heart of the winter holiday season with a diverse lineup of community events, celebrations, and cultural activities starting this Saturday. The city is leveraging its recent status as a sports champion to drive engagement, with the Edmonton Elks participating in the Kingsway Holiday Parade following their historic 15th Grey Cup victory. These festivities are part of a broader municipal effort to activate public spaces and support local businesses during the festive period.

Edmonton Elks Parade and Grey Cup Legacy

The Edmonton Elks continue their championship celebrations on Saturday by joining the Kingsway Holiday Parade, marking a significant intersection of sports pride and community tradition. The team secured their 15th Grey Cup title on Sunday by defeating the Montreal Alouettes with a decisive score of 37-30. This victory has reignited local enthusiasm, following a massive celebration at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Tuesday where the all-stars reclaimed the city title as the City of Champions.

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The parade route begins at the intersection of Airport Road and Kingsway, traveling toward Kingsway Mall. The event is organized by the Kingsway District Association, which has hosted this parade for six years. The festivities commence at 5:30 p.m., featuring traditional holiday elements such as festive lights, mascots, and the presence of Santa.

Winter Activities and Light Displays

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association is hosting a comprehensive winter celebration around 104 Street on Saturday evening. This event aims to draw foot traffic to the downtown core with a mix of entertainment including street hockey, live DJ performances, and street performers.

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Visitors can expect opportunities to take photos with Santa, alongside access to various food and drink vendors. This initiative supports the local economy by encouraging shoppers and residents to spend time in the commercial district during the holiday season.

Additionally, the Canadian Tire Magic of Lights at Rad Torque Raceway has returned for the season, located just outside of Edmonton. These dazzling light displays resumed operations on Thursday and will remain open for booking until January 2. This attraction provides a destination for families seeking outdoor evening entertainment during the colder months.

Cultural Traditions and Community Swaps

A unique cultural phenomenon is arriving in the city through a YEG book crawl that spans thirteen independent bookstores. Participants are engaging in Jólabókaflóðið, an Icelandic tradition where locals exchange books on Christmas Eve. On Friday, participating locations invite book lovers to enjoy hot chocolate, treats, and reading materials.

These independent stores are enhancing the experience with exclusive offers, discounts, and giveaways. Some venues are also hosting author signings, crafts, and activities for children, fostering a community hub for literary enthusiasts.

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For families looking to recycle and reuse, the Edmonton Reuse Centre is hosting a Toy Swap on Saturday. Residents can exchange usable but outgrown toys at no charge. These events typically facilitate trades involving books, movies, and children's toys, promoting sustainability within the community.

Suburban Festivities and Entertainment

Residents in Sherwood Park are invited to the Strathcona County Celebration of Lights at Festival Place, located at 100 Festival Way. This event features a free LED tree show accompanied by holiday music, activities, and games. The atmosphere encourages participants to wear favourite holiday sweaters or elf hats.

Notable figures such as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are rumored to make appearances at the festival. Because most activities are outdoors, attendees are advised to dress appropriately for the weather.

In the entertainment sector, Maisie's Magical Christmas House is transitioning from its Halloween theme to a holiday setup. The Grinch will appear on Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For those who miss this performance, the character will return on select Saturdays and weekdays until Christmas Day.