Edmonton Heads for Warmest November Start Since 2016

Edmonton is on track for 10 to 12 days at 10 C or warmer in November, with a windy weekend, a brief Monday and Tuesday cooldown, and mid-teens highs returning midweek.

Edmonton is on track for its warmest start to November since 2016, according to the CTV News Edmonton weather team. The city is forecast to have 10 to 12 days with highs of 10 C or warmer this month, and Friday will mark Edmonton's fourth such day.

The forecasters said the warm spell should continue at least through the end of next week, even though cooler air is still expected to move in around the middle of the month. Hourly and 7-day forecasts are available on the CTV News Edmonton weather hub.

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Warm Air and Wind Gusts Shape the Edmonton Forecast

The gusty weather is linked to a low-pressure system moving across northern Alberta. That system is bringing rain to northern parts of the province on Friday night and early Saturday, with gusts climbing to 50-60 km/h overnight.

Friday starts with clouds sliding across the province and showers with pockets of mixed precipitation in areas north of Edmonton. Temperatures should reach 12 or 13 C with light wind until the evening, when gusts pick up after 6 p.m. to around 30 km/h.

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Saturday should be mainly sunny for most of the day after the wind eases by the early afternoon in Edmonton. The high is expected to reach about 12 C, and clouds will move in during the evening after a morning low of 7 C.

Elks-Lions Game and Sunday Winds Bring Mixed Conditions

The game time forecast for the Elks-Lions CFL West Final calls for temperatures around 9 C at kickoff, falling to closer to 7 C by the end of the game. Winds are expected to be 10-15 km/h during the contest.

Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with winds from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40-50 km/h for most of the day. That southerly flow is drawing in warmer air, pushing afternoon highs to 14 or 15 C after a morning low of 4 C.

Cooler Days Ahead Before Mid-Month Warmth Returns

Monday and Tuesday bring a slight cooldown, with highs dropping back to the 10 C range. Monday will be mainly sunny with a morning low of 2 C and an afternoon high of 10 C, while Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a morning low of 0 C and an afternoon high of 12 C.

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Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to return the city to the mid-teens. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a morning low of 1 C and an afternoon high of 16 C, and the forecasters noted that the warm spell extends at least through the end of next week.