Edmonton has seen a massive increase in multi-unit infill applications following a provincial directive to revise city policies. With nearly 300 permits expected to be reviewed by January, the city is implementing stricter parking rules and adjusting zoning limits while balancing resident concerns about neighborhood character.

The City of Edmonton is currently navigating a significant and rapid overhaul of its urban development regulations following a direct mandate from the provincial government to reconsider its approach to infill construction.

In the first thirty days since Minister Dan Williams of Municipal Affairs issued the directive on October 8, the city has received approximately two hundred and seventy applications for multi-unit infill developments. This surge represents a dramatic departure from historical norms, where builders typically submit between twenty and thirty permit applications per month for review. According to a detailed presentation delivered to city council on Friday afternoon, city staff anticipate completing the review of nearly three hundred permits by January.

Also read Edmonton Infill Parking Mandate Threatens Housing Affordability

Surge in Infill Development Applications

This volume of activity signifies a more than one thousand two hundred percent increase in monthly application rates, highlighting the intense pressure on municipal planning resources and the urgent need for revised regulatory frameworks. The provincial order was issued in response to widespread concerns raised by residents regarding multi-unit infill plans encroaching upon and altering the character of mature neighborhoods.

Consequently, the city has been tasked with reverting existing infill policies by January 22 while simultaneously drafting new regulations that strictly adhere to the directives outlined by the province. The presentation outlined several key proposed updates to the zoning bylaw, including the removal of rowhouses being constructed in the mid-blocks of established neighborhoods.

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Under the new provincial rules, buildings located in areas zoned as residential are permitted to be larger, with the maximum unit count increasing from eight to twelve units. However, a critical caveat accompanies this allowance: parking requirements. The directive mandates a return to pre-two thousand twenty parking provisions, requiring developers to provide one parking stall for every housing unit.

Provincial Parking Requirements and Rules

This stipulation implies that while the new guidelines may theoretically allow for denser construction on specific infill sites, the actual number of units that can be built will be heavily influenced by site location and the availability of parking spaces. Coun. Erin Rutherford described the new plan as the best possible outcome given the constraints, while staff warned that there would be no opportunity for a comprehensive public engagement process prior to the implementation of these provincially ordered amendments.

Instead, a public hearing will be scheduled, and the new rules will be subject to a vote at that time. Residents are expected to see a draft of the new infill rules published on the city website in December, with further details and debate reserved for the public hearing. The new regulations will take effect immediately upon approval during the hearing, and all subsequent development permits must comply with these updated standards.

Zoning Review and Public Hearing Plans

The zoning bylaw is scheduled for a comprehensive review in eighteen months. However, staff also noted that the minister retains the authority to dispense with the public hearing entirely, a process Mayor Andrew Knack estimates would take five days. Skipping the hearing would significantly reduce staff time and associated costs. City council intends to invite Minister Williams to the public hearing to ensure the province remains informed of the new changes as they are implemented.