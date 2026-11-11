Edmonton Elks vs Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup 2026 Preview

Mark Kilam leads the Edmonton Elks in their first Grey Cup since 2015 against the Montreal Alouettes. Discover how coach changes and veteran feedback shaped this 2026 matchup.

Mark Kilam and the Edmonton Elks are set to face the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup championship game at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, 2026. This high-stakes Canadian Football League final marks the Elks pursuit of their first national title since their victory in 2015, ending a decade-long drought that has defined the franchise recent history.

The matchup features a significant narrative shift for Edmonton head coach Mark Kilam, who is guiding the team to its first Grey Cup appearance in his inaugural season as a head coach. Kilam overcame a challenging transition period after receiving direct feedback from veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo regarding his coaching focus. This advice prompted Kilam to expand his attention beyond special teams, a strategic move that has revitalized the entire Edmonton roster.

Also read Three matchups that will define the 113th Grey Cup between the Alouettes, Elks

Kilam Coaches From Fajardo Feedback

Kilam acknowledged the critical impact of conversations with Cody Fajardo during last year exit interview, stating that he always takes feedback from veteran players to heart. Fajardo had previously told Kilam that he was too narrowly focused on special teams and needed to spend more time with the rest of the squad. The quarterback noted that the entire roster wanted their head coach to be involved offensively and defensively, not solely dedicated to special teams.

The Edmonton native admitted his special teams obsession was honest, stemming from his 20-year tenure as an assistant with the Calgary Stampeders where he coached special teams for the bulk of his career. As a coordinator last year, Kilam wanted to set the standard for that phase on a new team. However, giving up those duties allowed him to become more involved in other areas, which he said was awesome for his personal growth as a second-year head coach.

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This strategic broadening of duties has directly contributed to the Elks on-field success. Cody Fajardo threw for a career-high 4,788 yards, helping Edmonton finish atop the West Division with a 13-5 record. This performance secured the team first playoff berth since 2019 and signaled a complete turnaround from their fifth-place, 7-11 finish the previous year.

Edmonton Dominates West Division Playoffs

Edmonton built momentum by winning six of its final 11 games last season and has maintained that form entering the championship. The Elks posted an impressive 8-1 record at Commonwealth Stadium this year, showcasing their strength at home. They recently defeated the B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West Division final in front of over 40,000 spectators, proving they can perform under pressure in high-stakes environments.

The resurgence has restored a sense of pride in the city and the Double E organization. Kilam expressed deep emotion seeing 40,000 people screaming in the stadium and driving through the city seeing flags and team colors everywhere. He noted that simple interactions, like being stopped ten times by excited fans at a local Safeway supermarket, demonstrated that the team has inspired belief in the community again.

Kilam recently overcame the shock of being fired as Calgary Stampeders assistant head coach and special-teams co-ordinator in October 2024. His departure came alongside defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson and defensive-line coach Juwan Simpson, following a season where the Stampeders missed the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Kilam admitted he had never gone through coaching roulette before and felt all the emotions of that sudden change.

Montreal Alouettes Seek Third Championship

Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas enters the 113th Grey Cup as the favorite, making his third appearance as a CFL head coach. Maas has appeared in every Grey Cup as head coach with Montreal, aiming to add to a legacy that includes winning two titles as a quarterback with Edmonton in 2003 and 2005. He also served as the Elks head coach from 2016 to 2019 with a 39-33 record.

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Maas praised the Elks resurgence, calling it amazing to see them successful again after the pride returned to the city. He expressed that it is tremendous to watch the Elks support the way he sees now, acknowledging the hard work the organization put into rebuilding their brand and fan base.

Kilam reflected on his fortunate 20-year tenure with the Calgary Stampeders, noting he had never experienced the instability he faced in late 2024. However, he emphasized that he was not going to let that experience define him. He felt he would land on his feet and find his way, a feeling reinforced when he met with Elks general manager Ed Hervey and Elks president Chris Morris.

After talking with Hervey and Morris, Kilam felt they aligned perfectly on their vision for the team. He stated that he feels exactly where he is supposed to be in Edmonton. This confidence was echoed by Cody Fajardo, who described Kilam as a true head coach and a true leader of men, stating there is no way the team would be in this Grey Cup without him.

The stage is set for a clash between Edmonton's revitalized spirit and Montreal's experienced leadership. Kilam brings a renewed perspective after letting go of his special teams obsession, while Maas seeks to cap his career with another championship title. The 113th Grey Cup promises to be a defining moment for both franchises and their respective head coaches as they vie for national supremacy.