Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo recruited Austin Mack to lead the team. The Elks defeated the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup on November 15, 2026.

Donna Spencer of The Canadian Press reported on November 13, 2026, that the Edmonton Elks defeated the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup. The championship game took place at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The Elks secured the title with a roster heavily influenced by quarterback Cody Fajardo. Fajardo successfully recruited veteran wide receiver Austin Mack to join his team.

Cody Fajardo Recruited Austin Mack

Cody Fajardo made approximately 300 phone calls to Austin Mack during the off-season to secure his signature. Mack confirmed the intense recruitment effort after the Edmonton Elks signed him to a two-year contract in January 2026. Fajardo emphasized that he rarely contacts players during the off-season, which made his persistent outreach significant. This dedication proved crucial for the Elks as they prepared for the championship contest.

Also read Edmonton Elks Coach Mark Kilam Shaves Beard to Show Team Commitment Ahead of Grey Cup

Austin Mack Career Highlights

Austin Mack recorded 1,254 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Edmonton Elks. The 29-year-old wide receiver hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and stands six feet one inch tall. He weighs 208 pounds and brings extensive experience to the Calgary stadium field. Mack previously won the Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes in 2023 alongside Cody Fajardo. In that victory, he contributed 103 receiving yards on six catches. Mack appeared in his third CFL championship game in four years during this event.

Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup History

The Montreal Alouettes lost the previous year Grey Cup to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina. During that 2025 game, only two passes were thrown to Austin Mack. The Elks won their last Grey Cup title in 2015. Many current Edmonton Elks players are competing in their first championship game. Head coach Mark Kilam advised these players to maintain their routines and avoid distractions. He emphasized the importance of sleeping well and eating healthy food during the busy media week.

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Mark Kilam Coaching Perspective

Mark Kilam served on the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff for twenty years before joining the Edmonton Elks in 2025. He is familiar with the facilities at McMahon Stadium and noted he could look down onto the field from an apartment building. Kilam praised Austin Mack as a consummate professional who adapted quickly to the team needs. He highlighted Mack's leadership and championship pedigree as vital assets for the younger receivers. The Elks closed their final practice on Friday at McMahon Stadium to focus on preparation.

Grey Cup Game Results

Edmonton Elks won the 2026 Grey Cup championship game against the Montreal Alouettes. The victory marks a significant achievement for Cody Fajardo and his recruiting efforts. Austin Mack expressed that he had no regrets about maximizing his week in Calgary. He acknowledged the motivation to play against his former club but remained focused on winning. The Canadian Press provided this report on November 13, 2026, ahead of the Sunday game.