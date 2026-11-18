Cody Fajardo confirms he will remain with the Edmonton Elks following the 2026 Grey Cup victory, citing strong community ties and his role in the championship team.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo officially confirmed his future with the franchise on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, announcing he will remain with the team in Edmonton. The announcement came during a celebratory event hosted by the Elks at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, marking the return of the Grey Cup to the City of Champions for the first time in eleven years. Fajardo, who was named the MVP of the 2026 Grey Cup Championship game, stated that he and his wife have embraced life in the city since his arrival in 2025.

Championship Victory Details and Context

The Edmonton Elks secured the 2026 Grey Cup title on Sunday with a decisive 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary. Fajardo played a pivotal role in securing this win, earning the Most Valuable Player honors for his performance on the field. The championship marks a significant milestone for the organization, ending an eleven-year drought without the trophy. The team celebrated this historic achievement by bringing the coveted cup back to Edmonton, where fans had been eagerly awaiting the return of their local champions.

Also read Cody Fajardo Leads Edmonton Elks To Grey Cup Victory

Fajardo's Personal Connection to Edmonton

Fajardo addressed the uncertainty surrounding his CFL future that followed the championship game by reaffirming his commitment to the Elks. Although he mentioned immediately after the victory that he would spend his off-season pondering his next moves, the sentiment changed as he engaged with the enthusiastic crowd. The 34-year-old quarterback expressed that he and his wife love the city and have felt exceptionally well-received since joining the team. His decision to stay solidifies the core of the roster that delivered the 2026 championship.

Restoration of City of Champions Symbolism

During the celebration, Fajardo highlighted a personal initiative he led to restore the iconic City of Champions sign. The sign, which once welcomed visitors to Alberta's capital city, was brought up on stage by the players and hoisted high in front of the cheering crowd. This gesture symbolized the team's deep connection to the local community and their shared pride in the city's identity. Fajardo noted that the sign serves as a fitting tribute to the team's success and the strong support they have received from Edmonton residents.

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Celebration Rituals and Fan Engagement

The event at the Edmonton EXPO Centre featured traditional celebration rituals, including the sharing of the Grey Cup among the players. Team members took turns holding the trophy and filling it with beer before chugging it down, a customary practice in CFL championship celebrations. These actions were performed in front of hundreds of fans who gathered to honor the Elks' victory. The atmosphere at the event underscored the bond between the players and the community, with Fajardo's presence and remarks serving as a focal point for the evening's festivities.

Implications for the 2026 CFL Season and Future

Fajardo's commitment ensures that the Edmonton Elks will retain their starting quarterback and MVP as they look to build on their 2026 success. The team's ability to keep its key leader in place provides stability as they plan for future seasons. The successful restoration of the City of Champions sign and the strong fan response suggest a positive environment for the club moving forward. With Fajardo and the roster intact, the Elks are positioned to maintain their status as a competitive force in the Canadian Football League.