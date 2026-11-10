Edmonton Elks face Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup after 28-16 West final win over B.C. Lions

The Edmonton Elks will meet the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup next Sunday in Calgary, with fans rallying behind Edmonton as the team seeks its first CFL title since 2015.

The Edmonton Elks are heading to the Grey Cup in Calgary next Sunday to face the Montreal Alouettes, and fans are rallying behind the team as it pursues its fifteenth Canadian Football League title, which would be its first since 2015.

The Elks secured their spot in the final by defeating the B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West final before 40,128 fans at home. They entered the championship season with a strong 13-5 record and finished first in their division. CTV News Edmonton's Noah Rishaug has been covering the story of a city getting behind its team.

Also read Alouettes and Elks Renew Historic Rivalry in 113th Grey Cup

Coach Mark Kilam Prepares For Grey Cup

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam and his staff are navigating a complex schedule as they prepare for the championship. Kilam emphasized the need for flexibility while managing the unique demands of Grey Cup week in Calgary, noting the schedule includes packed meetings, extensive media commitments and rigorous practices that require constant adjustment.

Advertisement

The second-year head coach, who attended several Grey Cups during his long tenure with the Calgary Stampeders, stressed that the team must embrace the uniqueness of the event while staying focused on winning football. He said managing distractions is essential for maintaining focus on the field. Kilam told reporters Tuesday before boarding a team bus at Commonwealth Stadium that the staff must balance the high of victory with the challenge ahead.

This approach aims to keep players grounded despite the heightened attention surrounding the biggest Canadian football event of the year. The Elks departed Tuesday from Commonwealth Stadium and will travel south to Calgary. Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo brings significant experience to this matchup after winning the Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes three years ago. The 34-year-old earned MVP honours during that victory and has already led Montreal to the title in 2023.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo Shares Experience

Fajardo seeks advice from former teammates Ricky Ray and Travis Lulay to help navigate the dual pressures of preparation and enjoyment. He reached out to them to understand what to expect regarding media attention and public scrutiny. He highlighted the importance of finding a way to stay in routine while also enjoying the week. Fajardo noted that players get pulled in many different directions due to increased media coverage and public interest.

The veteran quarterback stated that he cannot be focused on football twenty-four hours a day but must still maintain professional standards. His strategy involves walking a fine line between being thoroughly prepared and taking in the unique experience of the championship environment. The Grey Cup features a compelling tactical battle between the CFL's highest-scoring team and its top-ranked defense. On paper, the matchup pits the Montreal Alouettes offense against the Edmonton Elks defensive unit.

Advertisement

However, Fajardo warned that Montreal's offense has found ways to put up points and win games despite facing tough defenses. He credited the Alouettes' superior preparation habits for their success in securing multiple championships over recent years. Montreal finished the regular season with a 14-4 record, topping the overall CFL standings. They defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in the East Division final to reach this stage.

Elks And Alouettes Face Off In Calgary

Fajardo acknowledged that the opposing team prepares better than any group he has been around, which has helped them win numerous football games. Both teams are expected to prepare hard while attempting to enjoy the week leading up to the contest. The Elks must continue adjusting to the packed schedule of events and media obligations throughout Grey Cup week. Kilam reiterated that the staff is focused on preparing the players to play winning football amidst the distractions.

The outcome of the game will determine whether Edmonton claims its first league title in eight years or if Montreal adds another championship to its recent collection. Both organizations have demonstrated strong performance throughout the playoffs to reach this point, and the teams will now shift their full attention to the final preparations required for Sunday's showdown in Calgary.