Edmonton Elks Kicker Vincent Blanchard Journals Success Ahead of Grey Cup

Edmonton Elks kicker Vincent Blanchard credits a new journaling habit for his record-breaking 2026 season and preparation for the Grey Cup against Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton Elks placekicker Vincent Blanchard is entering the 2026 Grey Cup with a unique mental advantage derived from a personal journaling practice he adopted during the current season. The 28-year-old kicker from Quebec City utilizes a physical notebook to offload thoughts and organize key tactical words, aiming to reduce cognitive load before stepping onto the field. This disciplined approach to mental health and focus has coincided with a statistically dominant performance in the Canadian Football League. Blanchard enters the championship game at McMahon Stadium on Sunday as a proven performer who has already established several league records.

Record-Breaking Statistical Achievements

Blanchard recorded the highest single-season field goal total in league history with 55 successful kicks and maintained a remarkable 93.2 percent accuracy rate throughout his second full season. He was named the runner-up for the CFL special teams award, finishing behind Winnipeg returner Trey Vaval in the voting process. His most notable statistical milestone occurred on September 26 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he set a new CFL record by making nine field goals in a single game. This performance highlighted his reliability and scoring ability under intense pressure during the regular season. The Edmonton franchise relied heavily on his leg power and consistency to secure critical victories and maintain their position in the West Division standings.

Also read Edmonton Elks Coach Mark Kilam Reflects on Advice That Led to First Grey Cup

Mental Discipline and Journaling Technique

The Elks kicker explained that writing down thoughts serves as a mechanism to clear his mind and prevent overthinking during high-stakes moments. He stated that when he has something in his mind, he writes it in his book to remove it from his head and stop thinking about it anymore. This method allows him to focus on specific keywords necessary to excel on the field and execute a good ball kick. Blanchard emphasized that he was trying to do something better for the mental aspect of his game, which has become a cornerstone of his preparation. Coach Mark Kilam noted that Blanchard is critical of himself and requires support to balance his high standards with the confidence needed to perform. Kilam, who previously spent 14 years coaching special teams for the Calgary Stampeders, believes the sky is the limit for Blanchard and that he will continue to ascend in his career.

Advertisement

Historical Journey and Career Trajectory

Blanchard drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the fourth round as the 31st overall pick in 2024. He was initially released from Montreal training camp that year but was brought back to the practice roster in October. He improved significantly during his rookie season in 2025, making 77.8 percent of 45 field-goal attempts and signing a contract extension in December. His development path mirrors his university career at the University of Laval, where he went 5-for-5 in field goals to help the Rouge et Or win the 2022 Vanier Cup against the Saskatchewan Huskies. Blanchard noted that he always starts slowly and improves each year, requiring experience to be more himself on the field. He promised Coach Kilam before the off-season that he would be better the next season because he knows himself and just needs to adapt himself in this environment.

Weather Challenges and Team Confidence

The upcoming Grey Cup match between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes will take place at Calgary McMahon Stadium on Sunday. Blanchard acknowledges that the stadium is notoriously windy, with winds that can shift during the game. He plans to check the weather forecast on Saturday but has experienced mostly calm conditions when the Elks have played at this venue. Blanchard stated that in this type of game, when it is the final, it is always a tight game where one play or two plays can make a difference. He emphasized that when his name is called, he needs to be ready, and he was ready all year and wants to continue to be. Quarterback Cody Fajardo expressed utmost confidence in Blanchard, noting that they believe in Vin whether the game comes down to a field goal of any length. Fajardo told Blanchard after the walk-off win against Saskatchewan that his performance has been money for the team this year. The quarterback added that having an incredible kicker is always great in close games where the outcome hangs in the balance. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026. - With files from Dan Ralph. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press