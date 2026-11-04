Edmonton Elks Host B.C. Lions in West Final at Opened Upper Deck

The Edmonton Elks open their upper deck for the first time in eleven years as they prepare to host the B.C. Lions in the CFL West Division semifinal for a Grey Cup berth.

The Edmonton Elks are preparing to host the B.C. Lions in the CFL West Division semifinal on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. The matchup determines who advances to the Grey Cup game scheduled for November 15. Both franchises finished atop the Western Conference standings, with Edmonton securing the top seed through a 13-5 regular-season record. This victory earned them a bye to the championship round of the divisional playoffs.

Elite Rushing And Defensive Matchup

The upcoming clash features two of the league's most dominant statistical units. The Elks and Lions finished with the CFL's top two rushing offenses and the top two overall defenses. B.C. also led the league against the run, while Edmonton ranked second in that specific category. This defensive strength suggests a physical contest where offensive line play and ground control will be critical factors.

Also read Elks’ Rankin looks to solve Lions’ run defence in Western Final

Offensively, both teams possess high-powered passing games led by elite quarterbacks. Elks signal-caller Cody Fajardo finished fourth in the CFL with 4,788 passing yards during the regular season. B.C. will counter with Nathan Rourke, who posted the league's second-best passer rating at 111.8. Rourke achieved this mark despite missing two games, ranking fifth in passing yards with 4,614 yards.

Elks head coach Mark Kilam emphasized the difficulty of stopping Rourke. Kilam noted that the quarterback breaks numerous tackles and is difficult to bring down. When Rourke extends plays, it often leads to explosive offensive gains for B.C. The Lions averaged 417 offensive yards per game in 2026, ranking second among the nine teams. Edmonton ranked fourth at 396 yards per game, indicating a balanced attack capable of sustained drives.

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Stakeholder Positions On The Upcoming Game

Players from both sides acknowledge the intensity of this rivalry. The teams have not met since mid-July, when the Elks avenged an early-season loss to the Lions. Cody Fajardo stated that both teams have improved significantly since that previous encounter. He believes these developments make the West Final highly intriguing and unpredictable for spectators and analysts alike.

Kilam described the West final as a war, expecting a physical battle from the opening snap. The stakes are high for both organizations, with the winner earning the right to represent the West in the national championship. The Elks are confident in their ability to impose their defensive will on B.C.'s high-powered offense. Meanwhile, the Lions aim to use their explosive playmaking ability to exploit any defensive lapses.

Real-World Impact On Fans And Stadium Operations

The Edmonton Elks have opened the east-side upper deck at Commonwealth Stadium for just the third time this season. This decision reflects anticipated strong demand for the team's first home playoff game in 11 years. The club closed the upper bowl after the 2023 season due to declining attendance. That period included a franchise-record 22 consecutive home game losses that dampened fan engagement.

Running back Justin Rankin highlighted a visible surge in community support across the city. Rankin, who finished second in the CFL with 1,170 rushing yards and 640 receiving yards, noted green-and-gold banners hanging prominently. He added 13 total touchdowns to his stat line, contributing significantly to the team's offensive success. Fans are reportedly expressing excitement about attending the West Final after years of disappointment.

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The Elks have built a formidable home-field advantage, holding an 8-1 record at what they call the concrete castle. This strong home performance contributed to their first-place finish in the West division. The opening of the upper deck allows more supporters to witness the team's pursuit of the Grey Cup. Mark Kilam indicated that the staff and players gathered at a downtown lounge on Saturday to watch the B.C. Lions defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders. That victory confirmed the Lions as the Elks' opponent and triggered a shift in focus toward the championship matchup.