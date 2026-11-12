Edmonton Elks coach Mark Kilam shaves beard for Grey Cup after players' request

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam shaved his longtime beard into a handlebar moustache after players urged him to do so, as the team heads to the Grey Cup for the first time in a decade.

Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam has shaved his thick, black beard into a handlebar moustache after his players urged him to do it. The 47-year-old Edmonton native removed the beard late last month, and the Elks are now headed to the Grey Cup for the first time in a decade after beating the B.C.

Lions 28-16 on Saturday. The idea came from starting quarterback Cody Fajardo, according to Kilam.

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Cody Fajardo Inspired The Beard Trend

"That's from Cody, he started that," Kilam said Thursday during Grey Cup Media Day. "The quarterbacks and O-line started growing them.

Then they got the team to buy in right away, and of course, I had the big beard so I was holding out.

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" Kilam said he had sported a beard for most of his life. "I've had a beard forever, as soon as I could grow a little chin goatee I've had it so basically since high school," he said. "I'd shaved it, like, one or twice just to see what I would look like but it's always been there. " Although he initially resisted, Kilam knew he would eventually give in, but only when it would have the maximum effect.

Following a team meeting, he grabbed a razor and removed the beard in front of his players.

Players Reacted With Joy To Shaving

"There were guys running around, jumping, It was awesome," Kilam said. Running back Justin Rankin was among the Elks players who had been pushing Kilam to shave his beard. He said neither he nor his teammates knew what was going to happen after the team meeting.

"So then we walk into the team meeting, boom, he's talking, giving his speech, telling guys they've got to buy in," Rankin said. "He goes behind a little curtain, grabs the shaver, shroom, shroom, just start shaving right there in the meeting and the crowd went crazy. " Rankin said Kilam's actions brought the Elks closer together. "It really meant a lot, the whole symbolism behind that," Rankin said.

"The head guy going up there showing the guys, not just preaching it, but really showing us, 'I'll do what ever it takes. If this is what is takes to win, I got y'all. If this what it takes to buy in, I got y'all. He did it in front of everybody, which, that's awesome.

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That's a leader leading.

Daughters Found New Look Hilarious

'" Kilam said his wife, Andrea, liked the new look but daughters Jules, 17, and Hennessy, 15, were not big fans. "My wife's all for it, she knew why I did it," Kilam said. "My kids were like, 'Dad, I can't look at you,' though. Even at our family supper we try to have once a week, my eldest daughter sits across from me and she couldn't make eye contact.

It was hilarious. My youngest also wasn't OK with it but they knew why I did it. They've been around this game their whole lives.

" Kilam said he is still getting used to his new look but has no regrets. "Sometimes I catch a glimpse of myself and I'm like, 'Who's that,' because you just get used to seeing what your face looks like all the time," Kilam said. "My buddies love it, they think it's a good look for me. " Kilam will decide following the Grey Cup whether to grow the beard again or keep the moustache.

But there will be no sporting a clean-shaven look.

"I look like Aladdin when I have a bare face, so I haven't had it in a long time," Kilam said. The Elks advanced to the Grey Cup after their 28-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.