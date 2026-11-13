Edmonton Elks Face Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup While City Hosts Diverse Events

The Edmonton Elks return to the Grey Cup stage against the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary this weekend. Residents can attend local watch parties or explore numerous community festivals and cultural events.

The Edmonton Elks are set to compete in the Grey Cup championship game on Sunday after a standout season that has reignited excitement across the city. The team will face off against the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary, marking a significant return to the national championship stage for Edmontonians.

It has been just over a decade since the Edmonton Elks last competed for the Grey Cup trophy when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks. While fans cannot watch the action on home turf, numerous watch parties have been organized at local establishments. Notable venues include the River Cree and The Druid, with additional events scheduled at various Royal Canadian Legions and sports bars throughout Edmonton.

Also read Edmonton Elks vs Montreal Alouettes Grey Cup 2026 Preview

Grey Cup Watch Parties and Venues

Local businesses are capitalizing on the high demand for live sports viewing opportunities. The River Cree is hosting one of the prominent watch parties for the championship match. The Druid is also listed as a key location for fans gathering to support the Edmonton Elks. These establishments provide a communal atmosphere for residents who cannot travel to Calgary to see the game in person.

The Edmonton Elks performance this season has been described as impressive, driving a surge in local engagement with the sport. The team's journey back to the championship highlights a period of competitive growth. Fans are encouraged to check specific venue schedules for seating and entry details. The widespread nature of these watch parties ensures that even those not typically interested in football can experience the communal celebration.

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Holiday Festivities and Winter Markets

With approximately six weeks remaining until Christmas, the city has launched its annual holiday season celebrations. The 124 Street Business Association is organizing its annual All Is Bright: Winter Festival. This event takes place on Friday and Saturday and is designed to be a free, family-friendly gathering for all attendees.

The Winter Festival features a diverse array of activities and entertainment options. Visitors can enjoy ice sculptures, horse carriage rides, and performances by fire artists. The lineup also includes Chinese lion dancers, Indigenous performers, and live DJ sets. Food vendors will be present to serve attendees throughout the weekend. Participating shops along 124 Street will remain open to assist shoppers beginning their holiday preparations.

Additionally, the Alberta Aviation Museum is hosting the A Very Indigenous Holiday Market & Cultural Gathering. This three-day event runs from Friday through Sunday and features more than 100 Indigenous vendors. The market includes live entertainment, a silent auction, free prize draws, and traditional drumming and dancing. An Indigenous fashion showcase will also be part of the program. Admission is free, though the museum welcomes donations of new and gently used warm clothing, including unused socks, underwear, toiletries, and feminine hygiene products.

Cultural Film and Art Events

Film enthusiasts have multiple options this weekend starting with the Metro Cinema at the historic Garneau Theatre. The venue is presenting the Broad View International Film Festival, which showcases six films directed by women. The festival premiered on Thursday, with screenings for five of the six films scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

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Among the featured films is Invisible Imagination, directed by Edmonton's Sarah Taylor and Calgary's Anna Cooley. The Edmonton Underground Film Festival is also taking place on Saturday at the Freemason's Hall. This event runs from noon until late and features 75 meticulously curated experimental short films from around the world.

On Saturday, the Trans Day of Remembrance YEG event is held at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre. The all-ages celebration begins with an art market at 11 a.m. The event continues with a drag show and live music starting at 5 p.m. Local queer and trans artists are featured in the programming. Donations collected during the event will support 4B Harm Reduction. The Trans Day of Remembrance is widely recognized on November 20.

Rodeo Action at Rogers Place

The weekend also features major professional rodeo action at Rogers Place. The venue is hosting the PBR Canada National Finals, which brings together the country's top cowboys. Competitors will engage in bull riding events to determine the national champion. The winner of the competition will receive a minimum guarantee of $50,000.

This event adds to the diverse roster of activities available to residents and visitors. The combination of sports, cultural markets, and artistic performances offers something for every interest. The Edmonton Elks Grey Cup appearance serves as the headline event, but the surrounding city activities provide a rich weekend schedule. Fans can follow the Elks in Calgary while participating in local celebrations. The Alberta Aviation Museum market continues through Sunday, providing extended opportunities for holiday shopping and cultural engagement.