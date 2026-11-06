Edmonton Elks Face B.C. Lions in West Division Final

The Edmonton Elks host the B.C. Lions in the CFL West Division final on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. The winner advances to the Grey Cup championship game in what promises to be a high-stakes defensive battle between top rushing units.

The Edmonton Elks and the B.C. Lions are set to clash on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium in a decisive West Division final. This high-stakes contest determines which team advances to the CFL championship game. Both franchises have endured long waits to reach this stage, with neither team competing in a Grey Cup game for over eleven years.

The Edmonton Elks last appeared in the Grey Cup in 2015, when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks with a score of 26-20. In contrast, the B.C. Lions are attempting to end an even longer championship drought. They have not played in the final since 2011, a game they won against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a score of 34-23. The stakes are incredibly high for both organizations as they seek to return to the national stage.

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Defensive Struggles Define the Matchup

Saturday's game features a compelling tactical clash between Edmonton's league-best rushing offense and B.C.'s top-ranked run defense. This structural matchup highlights the strategic importance of ground game efficiency in this series. Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo acknowledges the difficulty of the challenge, noting that both teams possess some of the best defenses in the league alongside high-powered offenses.

Fajardo, who is playing in his fifth division final, emphasized that ball protection is the absolute priority for his team. He stated that keeping the B.C. offense on the sideline is essential for securing a victory. The strategic focus is clear: if Edmonton can protect the football and neutralize the opposing drive, they maximize their chances of winning the West Division final.

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Key Players Return to Full Health

Significant roster changes have impacted both teams since their last meeting in July. The Edmonton Elks were missing middle linebacker Nick Anderson for both of those earlier games. The B.C. Lions suffered a critical blow when quarterback Nathan Rourke was lost on the second play of their rematch. Now, both squads are mostly healthy, altering the competitive balance ahead of the playoffs.

Cody Fajardo expressed excitement about having his full slate of receivers available for the postseason. He also highlighted the health of his offensive line, which has rarely featured all five starters throughout the regular season. This availability allows the Elks to execute the offensive scheme they envisioned during training camp, providing a significant tactical advantage over the disciplined B.C. defense.

Strategic Focus on Containing Nathan Rourke

Nathan Rourke sparked the B.C. Lions' remarkable drive to second place in the West standings after they started the season 0-3. The Elks recognize that containing Rourke is their biggest defensive challenge. Cornerback Tyrell Ford noted that Rourke can create big plays with both his legs and his arms, requiring defenders to stick strictly to their receivers when plays break down.

Rookie defensive back JJ Ross described Rourke as a special player and the top quarterback in the league. However, Ross emphasized that Rourke is not invincible and urged his teammates to trust their defensive plan. The Lions' dynamic receiving corps, featuring large bodies, also poses a significant threat. Edmonton must tackle effectively and beat receivers to the spot to limit big gains in the passing game.

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Momentum and Weather Impact Game Outlook

The B.C. Lions enter the final with strong momentum, having won nine of their last ten games. They rested Nathan Rourke during losses in their final two regular-season games and subsequently won the West semifinal. Elks offensive co-ordinator Jordan Maksymic acknowledged that this consistent good play is contagious and presents a stiff test. Both teams are performing at a high level, which explains their presence in the division final.

Elks running back Justin Rankin noted that momentum can be short-lived once the first quarter ends. The key will be determining which team gets hot quicker and makes fewer mistakes during the game. The weather forecast for the event is excellent, with temperatures expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius at game time. This report by John Korobanik of The Canadian Press was first published on November 6, 2026.