Edmonton Elks Defeat Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup Thriller

Cody Fajardo leads the Edmonton Elks to a 37-30 Grey Cup victory over the Montreal Alouettes, securing the franchise's first championship since 2015.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo secured his Grey Cup redemption on Sunday by leading his team to a 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. Named the game's Most Valuable Player, Fajardo threw two touchdown passes and ran for two additional scores to power the Elks to their first championship title since 2015. The 15th in franchise history, the win marks a dramatic turnaround for Edmonton after finishing last in the West Division standings during the previous season.

Fajardo Dominates With Dual-Threat Performance

Fajardo entered the contest knowing the stakes personally, as he faced the team he previously led to the 2023 Grey Cup title before being traded to Alberta the following season. His impact was immediate, as he scored the fastest touchdown in Grey Cup history with a one-yard run just 1 minute and 13 seconds into the game. This early score was set up by Montrell Washington's 78-yard kickoff return that energized the home crowd at McMahon Stadium. Fajardo's dual-threat ability continued throughout the match, as he connected with Joshua Cephus for two scoring passes and added two rushing touchdowns of his own. His performance was instrumental in securing the win against a resilient Montreal side that had posted a CFL-best 14-4 regular-season record.

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Blanchard Kicks Elks Ahead in Fourth Quarter

The game remained tightly contested until the final minutes, with Edmonton gaining the lead late in the fourth quarter. Vincent Blanchard kicked a 42-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining to put the Elks ahead 34-27. The Alouettes attempted a comeback, taking possession at their own 34-yard line with 2:07 left on the clock. However, Montreal turned the ball over on downs with 1:40 remaining, ending their hopes of a rally. This turnover set up Blanchard's game-clinching 43-yard field goal at 13:55 into the game, sealing the victory in front of 32,419 spectators at McMahon Stadium, a number short of the facility's 35,650 capacity.

Alouettes Fall Short Despite Regular Season Success

The Montreal Alouettes suffered their second straight Grey Cup setback since winning the title in 2023. They previously lost 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in last year's championship game. Despite trailing in the final score, Montreal led Edmonton in net offensive yards, 195 to 163, and controlled time of possession for 17 minutes and 52 seconds. The Alouettes scored through Davis Alexander, Caleb Evans, and Tyson Philpot, with Jose Maltos Diaz contributing field goals and converts. Diaz connected from 50 yards out with 14:59 remaining to trim the deficit to 37-30, but no miracle return was possible. Maltos Diaz had also pulled Montreal within 31-27 earlier with a 25-yard field goal at 2:38.

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Key Moments Define Championship Outcome

Several critical plays defined the flow of the game between the halves. Montreal opened the second half with Davis Alexander's 10-yard touchdown run at 3:11 to take a 24-21 lead. The Elks countered quickly with Fajardo's five-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus at 9:37. Before the opening kickoff, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds performed their final public flyover in their CT-114 Tutor jets, making three passes over McMahon Stadium. The iconic aerial team's final pass coincided with Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan finishing the national anthem, O Canada, under brilliant weather conditions with a temperature of 12 C.

Elks Celebrate First Title Since 2015 Season

The Grey Cup victory provides a sweet moment for Edmonton owner Deb Thompson, who took over the franchise following the passing of her husband, Larry Thompson, in September 2025. The win improves Edmonton's all-time championship record against Montreal to 9-3. The Elks overcame key defensive losses, including Tyrell Ford, who had recorded a CFL-high seven interceptions during the season. Ford suffered a leg injury and returned to the bench on crutches during the game. Montreal also faced challenges, with Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund recovering a fumble by Brendan O'Leary-Orange, though the subsequent possession resulted in a punt. The Alouettes missed significant opportunities, including a wide-open pass intended for Tyson Philpot that was just overthrown by Caleb Evans.