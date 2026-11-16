Edmonton Elks Defeat Montreal Alouettes 37-30 to Win 113th Grey Cup

The Edmonton Elks claimed their 15th Grey Cup title with a 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Nov. 15, 2026, powered by Cody Fajardo's four touchdown performance.

The Edmonton Elks captured their fifteenth Grey Cup championship on Sunday, November 15, 2026, by defeating the Montreal Alouettes with a final score of thirty-seven to thirty at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. Quarterback Cody Fajardo delivered a dominant performance, securing the Most Valuable Player award after accounting for four total touchdowns through both passing and rushing.

Fajardo Leads Elks To Championship Victory

Cody Fajardo directed the Edmonton offense with precision throughout the contest, throwing two touchdown passes and running for two additional scores to lead the team to the title. The victory marks the first Grey Cup win for the franchise in eleven years, ending a long drought that had stretched back to their previous championship appearance. Fajardo, who had previously led the Montreal Alouettes to the 2023 Grey Cup title before being released by the team, found redemption on this larger stage by outperforming his former club.

Also read Edmonton Elks Claim 15th Grey Cup Title with 37-30 Victory Over Montreal Alouettes

Edmonton improved its all-time championship record against Montreal to nine wins and three losses, showcasing a stark contrast to last year's outcome where they finished last in the West Division standings. The Elks displayed resilience after trailing mid-game, ultimately closing out the match with two crucial field goals from Vincent Blanchard in the final minutes to seal the thirty-seven to thirty advantage. Blanchard connected on a forty-two-yard kick with two minutes and fourteen seconds remaining to take a thirty-four to twenty-seven lead, followed by a game-clinching forty-three-yard field goal with thirteen minutes and fifty-five seconds left in regulation.

Stakeholder Reactions And Emotional Context

Edmonton Elks owner Shelley Thompson expressed profound emotion following the win, describing the championship as a dream come true for the franchise and its staff after a difficult period. Thompson took over the team following the passing of her husband in September 2025, stating that he would be proud of the team's achievement and that he was smiling down on them during the celebration. Head coach Mark Kilam also celebrated in the locker room, reflecting on the journey that brought the squad back to the top of Canadian football after a season where they struggled to find consistent success in the West Division.

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Cody Fajardo remained humble after the game, stating that he was glad to be the starting quarterback for the organization regardless of the outcome. He indicated that he would consult with his wife before making any decisions regarding his future in the CFL, emphasizing that his love for the team and the city was genuine and not solely driven by the immediate result of this single game. The Canadian Football League highlighted the victory as a celebration of a distinctly Canadian tradition, praising the team's willingness to fight for every yard and overcome setbacks throughout the season.

Key Moments And Final Standings

Montreal Alouettes fought valiantly to stay in contention, with Davis Alexander, Caleb Evans, and Tyson Philpot contributing touchdowns for the visiting side. Vincent Blanchard kicked three field goals for Edmonton, while Jose Maltos Diaz connected on three field goals and converts for Montreal, including a fifty-yard kick that trimmed the deficit to thirty-seven to thirty late in the fourth quarter. The Elks held off a late rally from the Alouettes, who had taken a twenty-four to twenty-one lead in the second half before Edmonton regained control with Fajardo's passing and rushing scores.

Despite Montreal leading in net offensive yards and time of possession, critical turnovers and missed opportunities ultimately proved costly for the visitors. The game featured strong weather conditions with a temperature of twelve degrees Celsius at kickoff, providing ideal playing conditions for the thirty-two thousand four hundred and nineteen spectators in attendance. The Edmonton Elks now join the ranks of Canadian football legends, having defeated the team that once gave Cody Fajardo his start in the league, cementing their legacy in the history of the sport.