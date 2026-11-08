Edmonton Elks defeat B.C. Lions 28-16 in CFL Western Final, advance to Grey Cup

The Edmonton Elks beat the B.C. Lions 28-16 in the CFL Western Final on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, advancing to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2015. They will face the Montreal Alouettes on Nov. 15 in Calgary.

The Edmonton Elks are heading to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2015 after a 28-16 victory over the B.C. Lions in the CFL Western Final on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Elks Beat Lions to Reach Grey Cup

More than 40,000 fans witnessed the Elks' first home playoff game since 2015. Edmonton will face the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup on Nov. 15 in Calgary. The Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in the Eastern Final on Saturday. Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo passed for 274 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 84 yards and a major.

Also read BC Lions and Edmonton Elks Set for West Division Final

Austin Mack caught a touchdown pass. Vincent Blanchard kicked five field goals and one convert, though he missed a convert after Mack's score. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 328 yards and rushed for an eight-yard touchdown. Kicker Sean Whyte added three field goals and a convert.

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B.C. running backs Zander Horvath and James Butler combined for just 39 yards on the ground. Edmonton opened with a six-and-a-half-minute drive but settled for a 21-yard Blanchard field goal. After a quick two-and-out by the Lions, Blanchard hit a 48-yarder with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Whyte's 50-yard attempt with 90 seconds remaining fell short, and Edmonton led 6-0 after 15 minutes.

Halftime Score and Key Stats

In the second quarter, B.C. drove deep but managed only a 13-yard Whyte field goal at the four-minute mark. Whyte added a 29-yarder with 2:09 left and a 42-yarder as time expired, giving the Lions a 9-6 halftime lead. B.C. had just 19 rushing yards in the half, while Edmonton managed 28, with 22 coming on Fajardo scrambles. Rourke was 13-for-22 for 181 yards under heavy pressure; Fajardo was 11-for-13 for 102 yards.

Early in the third quarter, the Lions faced second-and-inches but chose to pass, gave up a sack, and fell out of field goal range. A 29-yard Fajardo scramble set up Blanchard's 35-yard field goal to tie the game 9-9. A late-hit penalty on B.C.

's Mathieu Betts extended a late Edmonton drive, and Fajardo scored on a five-yard run for the game's first touchdown. Blanchard's convert made it 16-9 after three quarters. The Lions tied it 16-16 just 37 seconds into the fourth when Rourke rushed for an eight-yard score. Whyte converted.

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Fajardo Leads Edmonton to Victory

With about six-and-a-half minutes left, Fajardo, falling backwards, threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mack to put Edmonton ahead 25-16. Blanchard missed the convert. On third-and-10 from the Edmonton 47, Rourke connected with Justin McInnis, but the B.C. receiver fumbled. Edmonton's JJ Ross returned it 62 yards to the B.C. 10.

Blanchard then kicked a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to 28-16 with 3:25 to play. The Lions drove deep into Edmonton territory with just over two minutes left but turned the ball over on downs when Rourke's pass into the end zone fell beyond the outstretched hands of Stanley Berryhill. Edmonton dominated time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 35 minutes, though B.C. finished with more total yards, 400 to 396. Each team was penalized six times.

The Elks' Cody Fajardo (7) was pursued by the Lions' Adam Konar (31) during first-half action. B.C. Lions receiver Jermaine Jackson attempted to elude Edmonton defender Benjamin Sangmuah during the game. Home teams have now won 11 of the past 12 Western Finals.

The Lions last appeared in the Grey Cup in 2011. Edmonton advances to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2015. This report was based on coverage from The Canadian Press and other sources. For more on the CFL, visit the league's official website.