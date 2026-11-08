Edmonton Elks Defeat B.C. Lions in Western Final

The Edmonton Elks beat the B.C. Lions 28-16 in the Western Final, ending the Lions' Grey Cup hopes. Cody Fajardo led Edmonton to the next round to face the Alouettes.

The Edmonton Elks secured their spot in the Grey Cup by defeating the B.C. Lions with a final score of 28-16 on Saturday. This loss marks the end of the Lions' season and signifies their first absence from the Grey Cup in fifteen years. The Western Final remained tightly contested until late in the game, with neither team managing to score a touchdown until the third quarter began.

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke opened the final frame with a rushing touchdown to even the score. The game remained close until Cody Fajardo completed a touchdown pass to Austin Mack with just shy of seven minutes remaining. This play allowed the Elks to take charge and secure the victory that advanced them to the national championship game.

Also read Edmonton Elks defeat B.C. Lions 28-16 to clinch Grey Cup berth

Fajardo Led Elks To Victory

Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo emerged as the pivotal figure in the game, delivering the decisive play when it mattered most. TSN analyst Farhan Lalji highlighted Fajardo's ability to perform under pressure, noting that big-time players must make big-time plays in close contests. Lalji stated that Fajardo knows how to win and possesses that skill in spades, which ultimately distinguished the Elks from their rivals.

The Elks will now face the Montreal Alouettes next Sunday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. The Alouettes topped the eastern standings in the regular season and advanced by dispatching the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East Final. Led by quarterback Davis Alexander, Montreal held the lead from the first quarter throughout that match to claim their berth in the final.

Advertisement

Lalji Critiques Lions Discipline

Farhan Lalji offered a critical assessment of the B.C. Lions' performance after the game, suggesting that discipline played a significant role in the outcome. While acknowledging the team's talent and strong finish to the regular season, Lalji pointed out moments where lack of discipline allowed the Elks to score. He compared this squad to B.C.'s 2011 Grey Cup-winning team, noting they started one and five but finished on a roll.

Lalji emphasized that the Lions' defence had a great season overall but could not sustain their level of play for the entire championship match. He remarked that the defence carried the team all year but could not deliver one final time. The analyst indicated that Lions fans must feel disappointed, as the team possessed the talent and notoriety but failed to get the job done in the critical moment.

Lions Face Future Questions

Looking ahead, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will have to wear this defeat for another year as he is signed through 2028. Farhan Lalji suggested that big-picture questions need to be asked regarding the team's direction and management. The analyst expressed curiosity about whether Lions management will alter the team's core roster, noting that they have had opportunities in recent years to succeed but could not finish the deal.

Individual accolades did not translate into a win for the Lions, as linebacker Darnell Sankey was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player earlier this week. Sankey backed up the title with two sacks and eleven tackles in the Western Final. He joined the team before this season after a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Alouettes and has until the free agency period in February to negotiate a new contract.