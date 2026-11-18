Edmonton Elks fans and leadership gather at the Expo Centre to celebrate the 15th Grey Cup championship following a 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday night.

The Edmonton Elks celebrated their historic 15th Grey Cup championship with a public victory party at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Tuesday night. The team secured the title by defeating the Montreal Alouettes with a final score of 37-30, marking their first league trophy in more than ten years. Hundreds of supporters clad in green and gold gathered to honor the squad's achievement after a dominant performance on the field.

Expo Centre Celebration and Key Facts

During the event at the Edmonton Expo Centre, players took turns drinking directly from the Grey Cup trophy while the crowd cheered loudly. Chris Morris, the CEO of the Edmonton Elks, addressed the audience to acknowledge the loyalty of the fanbase during difficult periods. He emphasized that the organization and the community share the glory of the Sunday victory, urging residents to take pride in the team's success.

Also read Edmonton Elks win 113th Grey Cup 37-30 over Montreal Alouettes, Fajardo MVP

Leadership Messages and Emotional Moments

Mayor Andrew Knack appeared on stage to thank the players and the ownership group, despite receiving boos from some sections of the audience. The Thompson family, who purchased the team in August 2024, were central figures in the celebration. Deb Thompson expressed gratitude to the players, noting that the victory made her family proud. She confirmed that her husband Larry, who passed away in September at age 65, would have been proud to see the team reach the final.

Head Coach and Ownership Reflections

Mark Kilam, the head coach of the Edmonton Elks, stood beside the players to discuss the team's resilience and connection to the city. He stated that his family is proud to live in Edmonton and praised the players for laying it on the line every week. Kilam highlighted that the squad fights for the double E, a symbol of the community's spirit. The players chanted the names of Deb and Larry Thompson, acknowledging their support and legacy within the franchise.

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Historical Context and Future Outlook

This victory represents a significant milestone for the franchise, ending a drought that has lasted over a decade. The win cements the Edmonton Elks as the dominant force in the league for the current season. Leadership has promised that the challenging times are behind the organization as they look toward the future. The celebration at the Edmonton Expo Centre served as a final public acknowledgment of the hard work that led to this championship title.

Community Impact and Fan Reaction

The atmosphere inside the venue was electric, with fans expressing joy and relief after the close match against the Montreal Alouettes. The event reinforced the bond between the team and the city, with leaders emphasizing unity and shared pride. Players and executives interacted closely with the crowd, solidifying the connection between the franchise and its supporters. The celebration concluded with a collective sense of accomplishment for everyone involved in the Edmonton Elks organization.