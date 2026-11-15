Edmonton Elks face Montreal Alouettes in 113th Grey Cup final in Calgary

The Edmonton Elks play the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup final in Calgary, with Edmonton seeking its first title since 2015 and Montreal aiming to avenge last year's loss.

The Edmonton Elks will face the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th CFL Grey Cup final on Sunday night in Calgary. Edmonton is in the playoffs for the first time in the 2020s and could win its first Grey Cup since 2015.

Montreal is chasing its second title in four seasons. The game kicks off after a week of events in Calgary, including the decades-old tradition of Taffy the horse walking through a city hotel. On Day 1 of training camp, Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo clearly stated the goal for the 2026 Elks: a Grey Cup. It was a lofty target.

Also read Montreal Alouettes face Edmonton Elks in 113th Grey Cup showdown

Fajardo Targets Elks Championship

Edmonton had not hoisted the trophy since 2015 and had not made the playoffs since the turn of the decade. But Fajardo, still in his practice gear and wearing an Elks ball cap, told reporters the team was not interested in simply attending the dance. We want to win a Grey Cup, and this roster is good enough to win a Grey Cup, said Fajardo, 34, a two-time CFL champion. For me, you only have so many years left.

Advertisement

I am in the business of winning games and I am in the business of winning Grey Cups. So you talk about it Day 1, and after that, you focus on how do we get better to get to that end goal. Edmonton and Montreal were the top teams in the CFL East and West divisions after the regular season. The Alouettes bring a strong defence and a high-powered offence, particularly in the passing game.

Montreal is trying to win its second Grey Cup in four seasons. The Alouettes also enter Sunday's final with unfinished business after losing last year's championship game. A year ago, Montreal could not complete a comeback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. A last-second hail mary was deflected in the end zone.

Some Alouettes felt more comfortable this time around as they tried to accomplish their mission. This time, it is important to bring the Cup home, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku told reporters in French. The mindset is definitely a bit different, but I am excited. I am a little more focused than I was last year.

Alouettes Seek Redemption

Quarterback Davis Alexander echoed a similar sentiment: We are here. We are ready for this opportunity. Montreal's roster also includes former Roughriders players, adding another layer to the matchup. The Alouettes are aiming to finish the job they could not complete in last year's final.

The Elks, meanwhile, have had a miraculous turnaround. The club lived in the CFL basement for years, then suddenly produced its first winning season since 2017. Edmonton boasts the league's top defence and top rush offence. For the first time in more than a decade, the Elks are playing for a berth in the Grey Cup.

For fans, excitement is at fever pitch. The West Division Final tailgate party drew big crowds. Multiple Edmonton players have been here before, including Fajardo and receiver Austin Mack, who helped Montreal win its last Grey Cup. Mack signed with Edmonton this year after Montreal released him.

Advertisement

He acknowledged he has a little more motivation to beat his former team. But ultimately, he said, Edmonton has tried to prepare as best it can to compete Sunday, regardless of the opponent. At the end of the day, you are in the Grey Cup. Maximize this week, have no regrets and try to come out on top, Mack said.

Elks Prepare For Final

For him, that has included stressing to teammates playing in their first Grey Cup final to stick to their routines as much as possible and look after themselves. The Elks also held a walkthrough ahead of the game, with Fajardo carrying his son Luca, 4, during the session. Grey Cup weekend in Calgary has also put a spotlight on keeping girls in sports with the first-ever summit on the issue.

Tributes poured in on Grey Cup Sunday for Calgary sports legend Ken Newans. The IIHF confirmed Russia will not compete at the world juniors next month in Alberta. Several other news stories also developed around the championship weekend. A soup product was recalled for an undeclared ingredient that may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

A person went missing after a boat capsized near Yale, B.C. , and a search-and-rescue team was deployed. One person died and another was arrested after a homicide in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood. A fire was under control at a Saskatoon industrial building.

Grey Cup Final Recap

The 113th Grey Cup final is set for Sunday night in Calgary. Edmonton seeks its first title since 2015. Montreal wants to avenge last year's final loss and win its second championship in four seasons.