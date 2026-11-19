The Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes lead the 2026 CFL All-Star selections with seven and eight honours respectively, following the Elks' Grey Cup victory.

The Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes topped the Canadian Football League All-CFL team announcements on Thursday, securing the most individual honours among all franchises. This recognition follows the Edmonton Elks capturing their 15th Grey Cup title in franchise history on Sunday, a victory achieved by defeating the Montreal Alouettes 37-30.

Elks Players Receive Top Honours

The Edmonton Elks secured seven spots on the All-CFL roster, highlighting a dominant season for the championship team. The league officially named these individuals to the prestigious list, acknowledging their statistical excellence and impact on the field during the 2026 campaign.

Also read Edmonton Elks celebrate 15th Grey Cup title with victory party after 37-30 win

Defensive end Malik Carney earned a spot on the team despite being a first-year Elk. He recorded a team-high 11 sacks in 2026, which ranked second in the entire CFL, and forced a league-high four fumbles throughout the season.

Corner back Tyrell Ford also received All-CFL acclaim after leading the league with seven interceptions in his second season with Edmonton. Ford had previously earned all-CFL honours last season after joining the Elks from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

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Halfback Kordell Jackson was recognized for his versatility and tackling ability. He recorded 59 tackles, 11 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles across 15 games during the season.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Austin Mack was one of four receivers to earn all-CFL honours in his first season with Edmonton after leaving Montreal. Mack finished with nine receiving touchdowns, tied for second in the CFL, and accumulated 1,254 receiving yards, which placed fifth in the league.

Rookie fullback and tight end Skylar Griffith contributed significantly to the ground game, helping Edmonton rush for a CFL-best 2,296 yards throughout the season.

Special Teams Leaders Shine Brightly

Special teams players from the Edmonton Elks also received significant recognition on the All-CFL list. Kicker Vincent Blanchard made a team-record 93.2 per cent of his field-goal attempts, hitting 55 of 59 kicks.

Blanchard added 42 converts, finishing with a league-leading 211 points in 2026. He also set a CFL record by kicking nine field goals in a single game during the season.

Veteran punter Jake Julien earned his second all-CFL nod after leading the league with a 50.2-yard punting average this season, further bolstering the Elks' representation on the All-Star team.

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Broader League Recognition and Standings

While the Elks had seven players named to the full All-CFL team, a total of nine Elks had been named divisional all-stars. The other two divisional honours went to guard Carter O'Donnell and corner back J.J. Ross.

The Montreal Alouettes led the league with eight players named All-CFL. Their selections included quarterback Davis Alexander and receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead.

Other notable players named to the All-CFL team included Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira, Calgary Stampeders defensive end Clarence Hicks, B.C. Lions middle linebacker Darnell Sankey, and Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Logan Ferland.

In terms of total All-CFL selections, Winnipeg had five players honoured and Toronto had three. Saskatchewan, Calgary, and B.C. each had two players named to the team.

The announcement of the All-CFL team underscores the competitive balance in the league while highlighting the exceptional talent showcased during the 2026 season, culminating in the Elks' Grey Cup triumph.