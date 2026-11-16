Edmonton construction worker Brandon, known as Pheromone Killz, is competing in Canada's Drag Race season 7, marking a historic moment for Indigenous representation in the franchise. The new episode premieres Thursday.

Brandon, a concrete construction worker from Edmonton, Alberta, is preparing to step onto one of the most prominent stages in reality television under her drag persona, Pheromone Killz. She has officially joined the cast for the seventh season of Canada's Drag Race, joining a pool of twelve queens competing for the title. This appearance marks her as only the second queen from Edmonton to ever participate in the Canadian spin-off of the global drag franchise.

Indigenous Two-Spirit Representation in Drag

Pheromone Killz distinguishes herself as the first Indigenous queen from Alberta to compete on the show, bringing a specific cultural heritage to the runway. She explicitly states that viewers will witness her Métis and Two-Spirit heritage, which she describes as a unique "flavor" that adds distinct flair to her performances. This representation is deeply personal, as she aims to honor her ancestors and the broader community that has supported her journey. She expressed profound pride and honor in being selected to represent her people on such a massive international platform.

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A Lifelong Fan Transformed Into a Contestant

The connection between Brandon and the drag empire spans decades, beginning when she first discovered the original RuPaul's Drag Race series as a teenager. She identifies as an "Episode 1, Season 1" fan, noting that the show sparked her immediate desire to become a drag queen. Seeing herself on the Canadian version of the series represents the realization of a long-held dream to perform on a homegrown platform. The global phenomenon, which premiered in 2009, has since expanded into dozens of international spin-offs, solidifying its status as a cultural staple.

Timing and Production Logistics

Brandon's professional life as a construction worker inadvertently created the perfect window for her audition process. The timing of her selection aligned with the annual winter layoffs common in the construction industry, granting her the necessary freedom to focus entirely on her drag career. She utilized this downtime to navigate the rigorous audition pipeline, which includes applications, filming reels, and extensive interviews. This period of focused preparation allowed her to refine her act before the filming process began in Toronto.

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Cast Dynamics and Season Premise

The seventh season features the largest cast in the history of the Canadian franchise, comprising twelve queens selected from across the country. Pheromone Killz described the experience of entering the room with such high-caliber talent as overwhelming, yet she remained confident in her own abilities. She acknowledged that her competitors represented the "best of the best," but also asserted her own status as a top-tier contender. The production has wrapped, and the queens are now preparing for the public rollout of their season.

Upcoming Premiere and Local Celebrations

Viewers in Edmonton and beyond can catch the premiere of the new season this Thursday. To celebrate the launch, a specific viewing party is scheduled to take place at Double Dragon, located on Jasper Avenue. Attendees can find further details and ticket information through Eventbrite. This event highlights the strong local support network for Pheromone Killz, who follows Melinda Verga, the first Edmonton queen to appear on the show. With Pheromone's inclusion, five queens from Alberta have now competed, though none have yet secured a victory.