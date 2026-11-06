Edmonton Diwali Fireworks Rules and Weekend Event Guide

Edmonton residents must obtain permits for Diwali fireworks to avoid $10,000 fines. Explore official displays at Mill Woods Park and a comprehensive list of weekend events including the CFL playoffs and local festivals.

Edmonton residents are preparing to celebrate Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, with this Sunday marking the commencement of the festivities. The City of Edmonton has issued a strict advisory regarding pyrotechnics, reminding citizens that a permit is mandatory for any fireworks use. Unauthorized usage can result in significant financial penalties, including fines of up to $10,000, and potential criminal charges.

Official Diwali Fireworks Display Details

To ensure public safety and compliance with regulations, the city has organized an official fireworks show at Mill Woods Park on Sunday. The celebration begins at 5 p.m., with the pyrotechnic display scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. This event serves as the primary authorized venue for residents wishing to witness fireworks during the holiday.

Also read Edmonton Elks Host B.C. Lions in West Final at Opened Upper Deck

Individuals celebrating at home are permitted to use handheld sparklers, but only under direct adult supervision. These sparklers must be thoroughly soaked in water and allowed to cool completely before being disposed of in the garbage. The city emphasizes that all other forms of fireworks require proper licensing to prevent accidents and property damage.

Football and Hockey Weekend Schedules

The Edmonton Elks are preparing for a high-stakes matchup against the B.C. Lions for the Canadian Football League West final on Saturday. The game will take place at Commonwealth Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Team management has described the upcoming contest as a "war," highlighting the intensity of the playoff series.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are dedicating their Saturday night game at Rogers Place to the fight against cancer. The team will face the Vancouver Canucks at 9 p.m. in what is designated as Hockey Fights Cancer night. The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will welcome children and families affected by cancer to the event, promoting community support and awareness.

In conjunction with the game, a 50/50 raffle for charity will launch on Saturday. This fundraising initiative runs until Nov. 27, allowing fans to participate in supporting health-related causes while enjoying the hockey match. The event underscores the organization's commitment to community health initiatives beyond the sport itself.

Agricultural and Cultural Festivals

Farmfair International is currently underway at the Edmonton Expo Centre, offering a broad exploration of agriculture, livestock, and the workers sustaining the food supply. The event includes a Christmas market and a singles' mixer referred to internally as "Find my Farmer." This weekend provides an opportunity for attendees to learn about agricultural processes while engaging with local community networks.

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival is hosted at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday, featuring Alberta's largest food and adult beverage event. Attendees can expect local cuisine, craft beer, and a packed venue. Entry for the festival is priced at $30, providing access to a wide array of culinary experiences and local product tastings.

Advertisement

Arts, Entertainment, and Charity Events

The Under 100 Art Show YEG is a pop-up exhibition featuring thousands of original works from approximately 100 local and emerging creators. Each piece is priced at $100 or less. The event began on Thursday night and continues through Sunday, offering live music, a bar, and photo booths. Walk-ins are welcome after 7 p.m., and children 16 and under are admitted free of charge.

The Alberta Aviation Museum is hosting an adults-only Big Band Boogie Woogie on Friday evening. This event aims to recreate the energy and charm of the wartime era, encouraging attendees to dress appropriately and bring dancing shoes. It offers a unique historical entertainment experience for adults interested in mid-20th-century culture.

Extra Life Edmonton is hosting a Game Day event at West Edmonton Mall's Ice Palace on Saturday. The 24-hour Nerf arena features live music and activities while gamers raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. Entry is free, but all exhibit proceeds directly support the charity, combining gaming culture with philanthropic efforts for pediatric health.