Bike Edmonton hosts winter cycling event at Old Strathcona Farmer's Market. Local shops report high demand for studded tires as riders adjust to cold weather riding.

Edmonton residents are proactively preparing for upcoming winter conditions, with local cyclists gathering early to equip their bicycles for icy and snowy roads. Bike Edmonton organized a specialized day focused on winter cycling at the Old Strathcona Farmer's Market on Saturday, providing attendees with direct access to essential cold-weather gear and expert advice.

Winter Cycling Gear and Tire Technology

Attendees at the event had the opportunity to examine specialized equipment designed for harsh winter conditions, including studded tires, pogies, which are heavy-duty warm pockets for handlebars, and insulated gloves. These items allow riders to maintain mobility and safety when temperatures drop and precipitation turns roads slippery.

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Michelle Childs, co-owner of Pedego Bike Shop, highlighted that her business has seen a surge in demand for studded tires, which are inspired by cycling technologies used in Finland, a recognized global capital for winter riding. She noted that the initial batch of these tires sold out completely, prompting the shop to bring additional stock to the market to demonstrate various tire options to the public.

Riding Techniques for Ice and Snow

Childs emphasized that winter cycling is manageable if riders adjust their habits to account for reduced traction, similar to how one would drive a car on icy roads. She advised cyclists to avoid hard braking, rapid acceleration, and sharp turns on ice and snow, recommending that they ride straight through slippery patches to maintain stability and control.

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For those utilizing electric bicycles, Childs warned that battery range typically decreases during colder months. She advised riders to keep their e-bike batteries from freezing to preserve performance and ensure the longevity of the power unit during the winter season.

Bike Valet Service Extension Demand

The Old Strathcona Farmer's Market also hosts Edmonton's bike valet service, which offers secure storage for bicycles during the summer months. Although the service typically shuts down by October, it was operating again on Saturday to accommodate the event.

Childs suggested that city officials might need to re-examine the service's schedule based on the high number of people attending the winter cycling day. She pointed to the increasing number of customers buying winter tires and discussing cold-weather riding as evidence of growing interest in year-round cycling.

Local businesses are seeing this trend firsthand, with shop owners reporting more conversations about winter riding than in previous years. This shift indicates that Edmontonians are finding ways to enjoy their city through the winter, despite the snow not having arrived yet in the area.