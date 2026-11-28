Edmonton city council votes to pause the $1 land sale to Kehewin Cree Nation in Blatchford for an infrastructure review while Mayor Andrew Knack affirms commitment to urban reserves.

Edmonton City Council has officially paused negotiations to sell a specific plot of land in the Blatchford neighbourhood to the Kehewin Cree Nation. The pause was implemented on Thursday during an executive committee meeting to allow city administration sufficient time to conduct a comprehensive infrastructure report. This administrative halt occurs despite Mayor Andrew Knack's public statement that the municipality remains firmly committed to establishing its first-ever urban reserve.

Infrastructure Review Halts One Dollar Land Sale

The Kehewin Cree Nation had pitched a proposal to the city last week for the sale of a land parcel for just one dollar. The initiative was designed to facilitate the construction of Indigenous-owned housing and associated amenities within the Blatchford development area. During the executive meeting, council committee members voted unanimously to suspend work on the potential below-market sale. This decision was made to ensure that city officials could complete a detailed infrastructure assessment before moving forward with any property transaction.

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The primary objective of this pause is to allow administration to return a full infrastructure report to the committee. Mayor Andrew Knack explained to the committee that there are distinct issues regarding how Blatchford should be developed as a city. He stated that while Kehewin wants to develop property in Edmonton, and the city supports this goal, the specific proposal currently before the council may not be the correct approach for the site.

Competing Interests and Historical Context

The proposal has sparked significant discussion regarding land use and Indigenous rights in Edmonton. Public discussions following a private meeting with city administration highlighted concerns about whether Blatchford is the appropriate location for a one-dollar land sale. Enoch Cree First Nation also voiced their interest in the property, with a speaker indicating that their nation is willing to pay the full market price for the land if they are considered as an alternative buyer.

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Kehewin Cree Chief Vernon Watchmaker addressed the committee, describing the land plot as crucial for building partnerships with the city. He argued that the development would further the economic development of both the First Nation and Edmonton. Watchmaker emphasized the historical significance of the area, noting that it was a major gathering place for many nations for thousands of years. He stated that the site holds ancestral ties for the Kehewin Cree Nation.

Reconciliation and Municipal Responsibilities

Municipal leaders and Indigenous representatives have highlighted the complex legal and financial framework surrounding urban land sales. The sale of urban land to First Nations must comply with the legal rules and approvals of the federal government. Additionally, it requires the agreement of municipalities regarding servicing fees. These fees cover essential services such as water, garbage collection, police, and fire protection.

Councillor Aaron Paquette, representing Ward D, provided historical context to the debate. He pointed out that First Nations were historically kept geographically distant from major urban areas to prevent them from establishing businesses. Paquette noted that the Nations involved are not seeking handouts. Instead, they are asking for a fair way to work with the city to invest their own money into the city for the benefit of both their Nations and Edmonton residents.

Mayor Affirms Commitment to Urban Development

Despite the procedural pause, Mayor Andrew Knack reiterated the city's dedication to reconciliation and Indigenous partnership. He stated that the city is in development in multiple areas and needs a structured process for development with community partners. Knack expressed that the city is more than ready and willing to keep working on alternative options with the Kehewin Cree Nation. He acknowledged the distress caused to some individuals who sent negative messages after the proposal became public.

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Knack concluded by affirming that First Nations are very welcome in the city. He emphasized that this inclusion is a vital part of reconciliation. The mayor stated he is personally committed to this process. The city administration will now focus on the infrastructure report to determine the next steps for potential land transactions in Blatchford. Council members and Indigenous leaders continue to engage in dialogue to find a mutually beneficial solution for the region.