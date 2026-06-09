Edmonton council hearing flags steep rise in speeding and multi‑vehicle crashes at key intersections

A city‑wide traffic safety report shows a 27% jump in speeding and a 19% increase in collisions at major Edmonton intersections, prompting officials to propose new signage, speed‑calming devices and a public education push.

A recent briefing to Edmonton's City Council Committee on Transportation revealed a troubling surge in traffic violations and accidents at the city's major intersections. The data, collected over the past twelve months, shows that the number of recorded speeding incidents has climbed by 27 percent, while collisions involving two or more vehicles have increased by 19 percent compared to the previous year.

Officials pointed to a combination of factors, including the easing of pandemic‑related restrictions, higher traffic volumes during peak commuting hours, and a growing prevalence of distracted driving behaviors such as the use of smartphones behind the wheel. The report, prepared by the municipal traffic safety unit, highlighted six intersections that now account for more than half of all reported crashes in the downtown corridor.

At the junction of 109 Street and 104 Avenue, for example, the average speed during the evening rush hour rose from 42 kilometres per hour to 49 kilometres per hour, surpassing the posted limit by a significant margin. Police equipment logs confirm that officers issued 1,842 moving citations for speeding at that location alone, a record number for a single intersection in the city's recent history.

Moreover, collision reports indicate that 42 of the incidents involved vehicles failing to yield right‑of‑way, with several resulting in serious injuries. City officials responded to the findings with a slate of proposed interventions aimed at curbing dangerous driving practices and improving overall road safety. Among the measures under consideration are the installation of additional speed‑reduction signage, the deployment of temporary speed‑calming devices such as speed‑bump cushions, and the expansion of existing red‑light camera coverage to encompass the identified hotspots.

The council is also exploring the feasibility of launching a public education campaign that emphasizes the risks of distracted driving, particularly the use of mobile devices while operating a vehicle. In conjunction with these efforts, traffic engineers are reviewing the timing of traffic signals to reduce congestion and minimize the temptation for drivers to accelerate through amber lights.

The committee is scheduled to vote on a budget allocation for these initiatives at its next meeting, with the goal of implementing the most effective solutions before the start of the 2025 fiscal year





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Edmonton council hearing flags steep rise in speeding and multi‑vehicle crashes at key intersectionsA city‑wide traffic safety report shows a 27% jump in speeding and a 19% increase in collisions at major Edmonton intersections, prompting officials to propose new signage, speed‑calming devices and a public education push.

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