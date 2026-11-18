Edmonton city council prepares to vote on reducing speed limits on 32 road segments to 40 or 50 km/h to improve safety, despite police skepticism regarding enforcement.

Edmonton city council is poised to vote next week on a proposal to reduce speed limits across 32 designated road segments, a move that urban planning committee members approved without debate on Tuesday. The recommended changes aim to lower posted speeds from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on major thoroughfares including Jasper Avenue, 107 Avenue, 124 Street, and Gateway Boulevard. Additional reductions include a drop from 60 km/h to 50 km/h on other streets, while specific zones near schools will see limits cut from 50 km/h down to 30 km/h. City officials argue that these slower speeds will create a safer and more enjoyable environment for all road users by reducing vehicle momentum and increasing driver reaction time.

Core Details of Proposed Speed Reductions

The Edmonton traffic safety department identified these 32 road segments as priority zones for modification, citing data that suggests slower speeds significantly enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety. Jessica LaMarre, the city's traffic safety director, explained that reducing vehicle velocity allows drivers to process their surroundings more effectively. "When you're moving more slowly through a space, you're able to take more in," LaMarre stated during an interview with CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. She noted that reduced speeds also facilitate easier navigation, such as finding parking spots or identifying gaps in traffic flow, ultimately transforming the streetscape into a more manageable environment for community interaction.

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Rising Violations and Provincial Enforcement Bans

The push for lower speed limits coincides with a sharp rise in traffic violations and the provincial government's recent restrictions on municipal enforcement capabilities. A city staff report submitted last month revealed that the number of drivers traveling more than 30 km/h over the speed limit surged by 128 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the report highlighted a 79 percent increase in drivers traveling between 10 and 19 km/h over the limit. These statistics have emerged against the backdrop of a provincial ban on photo radar and other automated speed enforcement tools, which was enacted two years ago. Committee member Anne Stevenson emphasized that the proposed reductions are a necessary response to these constraints, as municipalities now have fewer tools to deter speeding without the threat of automated citations.

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Skepticism from Former Police Inspector Dan Jones

Despite the city's optimism, the proposal has faced criticism from Dan Jones, a criminologist and former Edmonton police inspector who views the changes as largely performative rather than practical. Jones argued that speeding tickets remain the strongest deterrent for driver behavior, but the abolition of photo radar has made issuing such tickets increasingly difficult. He expressed concern that police resources are already stretched thin, particularly on high-speed arteries like Whitemud Drive and the Anthony Henday Drive. "They have a hard enough time dealing with speed limits on Whitemud and the Henday, so are they going to be putting their focus on these areas that are now 40 km/h that used to be 50 km/h?" Jones asked. He further questioned the efficacy of lower limits without immediate consequences, comparing the impact of speed limits on drivers to the impact of sentences on criminal behavior.

Historical Precedents and Future Implementation

City officials counter the skepticism by pointing to successful historical precedents where similar speed reductions led to measurable safety improvements. LaMarre cited changes implemented five years ago on Jasper Avenue and Whyte Avenue, which resulted in a 12 percent reduction in crashes over a three-year period. These positive outcomes reportedly prompted other business improvement areas in the city to request similar speed limit adjustments for their own districts. City council is expected to finalize the approval of these reduced speed limits next week, with the new limits taking effect once municipal crews replace the existing roadway signage to reflect the new regulations.