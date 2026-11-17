A city committee has approved Buffalo Crossing as the new name for Edmonton's Government Centre LRT station, replacing Grandin five years after it was removed over its ties to Canada's residential school system. Final council approval is set for November 25.

A city committee has approved the name Buffalo Crossing for Edmonton's Government Centre Light Rail Transit station. The decision replaces the name Grandin, which was removed five years ago because of its association with Canada's residential school system.

The committee vote took place on Tuesday. Council members described the change as incredibly necessary to address the station's historical association with cultural genocide. The final approval will occur at the city council meeting scheduled for November 25. The station originally opened in 1989 under the name Grandin.

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Historical Context Of Residential School System Link

It honored Vital Grandin, a Roman Catholic bishop from St. Albert who played a significant role in administering and designing the residential school system. The renaming process began more than five years ago. It followed the discovery of 215 children's remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. That discovery prompted a broader reckoning with names linked to the residential school system.

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Mayor Andrew Knack emphasized that the renaming prioritizes the city's ongoing work in reconciliation. He said it responds directly to feedback from Indigenous communities across the region. Knack added that the process involved positive engagement with elders and individuals who have experienced trauma caused by the residential school system. He noted that the decision reflects a direct connection to the work the city has been doing on reconciliation.

Councilor Anne Stevenson articulated the council's position that honoring perpetrators of such horrific history is inappropriate. She stated that while it is important to remember these events, they should not be celebrated with official names. The Grandin name had already caused controversy years prior. In 2021, the Catholic school above the station in the wîhkwêntôwin neighborhood was also renamed.

Indigenous Elders Selected Name Honoring Local History

That school was previously named after federal politician Frank Oliver, who helped enact policies targeting Indigenous land rights and restricting immigration. The selection of the new name involved a working circle of Indigenous elders and a city committee. They looked to local history for a name that respected the land and its Indigenous past. The nearby Dudley B. Menzies LRT Bridge spans the North Saskatchewan River at a shallow crossing.

Historically, this specific location served as a crossing point for buffalo herds. The choice of Buffalo Crossing honors this natural history and Indigenous connection rather than colonial figures. It reflects the area's long-standing significance to Indigenous peoples and the land itself. The financial cost of implementing the name change is expected to be approximately $350,000.

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This expense covers the logistical and material changes required to update signage and public information systems. The council will make the name official at its meeting on November 25. This date marks the conclusion of the administrative process and the formal recognition of Buffalo Crossing as the station's name. The station is located at the Government Centre in Edmonton.

Council Approval Marks Final Step In Renaming

Its renaming follows years of advocacy and consultation with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders. The committee's approval represents a key step in finalizing the change. Once council approves, the station will officially be known as Buffalo Crossing.