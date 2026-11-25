Edmonton officially secured the rights to host the 115th Grey Cup on November 5, 2028, at Commonwealth Stadium. The city anticipates $100 million in economic activity following the recent Elks victory.

Edmonton has officially been selected to host the 115th Grey Cup championship on November 5, 2028. Canadian Football League commissioner Stewart Johnston announced this decision during a ceremony held at Commonwealth Stadium. The confirmation marks a significant milestone for the city just over a week after the Edmonton Elks captured the championship title in Calgary.

2028 Grey Cup Announcement Details

Commissioner Johnston revealed the hosting rights during a morning event on Wednesday at Commonwealth Stadium. The 115th Grey Cup is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2028. This announcement arrives shortly after the Edmonton Elks defeated their opponents at Calgary's McMahon Stadium. Regina has been confirmed to host the championship game for the upcoming year.

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Edmonton last served as the host for the Grey Cup in 2018. That event saw the Calgary Stampeders defeat the Ottawa Redblacks in front of a sold-out crowd at Commonwealth Stadium. The return of the championship event highlights the city's enduring capability to manage large-scale sporting gatherings. The 2028 event will be the sixth time Commonwealth Stadium has hosted the Grey Cup.

Economic Impact and Community Support

City officials project that hosting the 2028 Grey Cup will generate $100 million in economic activity. Mayor Andrew Knack emphasized that the timing of the announcement coincides perfectly with the recent Elks victory. He noted that residents witnessed incredible energy during the championship week in Calgary. The city views this as a testament to its ability to unite behind major sporting events.

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Elks president and chief executive officer Chris Morris credited civic leaders and the business community for the successful bid. Morris stated that corporate Edmonton demonstrated deep commitment to making professional football work. Grey Cup committee chair Ken Franczek conveyed this support directly to the CFL board of governors. The board cited the straightforward and heartfelt nature of the local support as a decisive factor.

Host City History and Venues

Commonwealth Stadium will serve as the venue for the 115th Grey Cup. The facility has a capacity of 56,302 seats. In addition to the 2018 championship, the stadium hosted the Grey Cup in 1984, 1997, 2002, and 2010. The venue was originally constructed for the 1978 Commonwealth Games. It has subsequently hosted the 1983 World University Games.

The city also hosted the 2001 World Championships in Athletics. Additional major events include the 2005 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships and the 2005 World Masters Games. The Edmonton Indy race series took place at the venue from 2005 to 2012. Previous world junior hockey championships were also held in the city.

Future Sporting Events and Ownership

Edmonton is preparing for a series of high-profile athletic events in the coming years. The city will host the world junior hockey championship this year. A Professional Women's Hockey League neutral-site game is also scheduled. The city will feature matches during the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. The Edmonton Elks are currently owned by Deb Thompson. She acquired the team two years ago alongside her late husband, Larry Thompson.

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Thompson purchased the franchise from the 50-member community ownership group. This group had controlled the Edmonton Elks since their founding in 1949. The organization now operates under private ownership with strong municipal backing. Local officials believe this structure strengthens the bid for future national championships. The combination of experienced venues and passionate fan bases positions Edmonton favorably for 2028.