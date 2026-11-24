Edmonton residents can support local families and agencies through seasonal charity drives. From food banks to animal rescues, find dates, locations, and donation details.

CTV News Edmonton has identified numerous local seasonal campaigns designed to assist families, neighbors, and social agencies throughout the winter months. These initiatives provide residents with specific opportunities to give back to the community during the holiday season. The list highlights organizations seeking financial contributions, food, and essential goods to support vulnerable populations.

Edmonton Food Bank Raises Millions

Edmonton's Food Bank is currently aiming to raise $5 million and collect 250,000 kilograms of food by January 8. This target is set during its annual Festive Campaign, which provides critical support to individuals and families during the holidays and into the new year. Non-perishable food donations are accepted at major grocery stores and fire departments between December 11 and January 3.

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The organization also hosts the Stuff a Bus event at Save-On-Foods locations on November 28. Additional food collection points include Candy Cane Lane, which is open from December 11 to January 2. Beyond food, monetary donations can be submitted online, by mail, or via text message to support ongoing operations.

Entertainment events and retail partnerships will further benefit the charity. "A Christmas Carol" runs at the Citadel Theatre from November 21 to December 24. A Musical Holiday TV special airs on December 20, and sales from Tim Hortons' Smile Cookie from November 30 to December 6 contribute to the cause. A virtual auction taking place between November 26 and December 4 will also provide funds.

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Housing Support and Holiday Assistance

Wings Safe Housing and Support accepts donations and gifts to provide winter essentials for women and children fleeing family violence. This initiative ensures these families have the resources necessary to celebrate the season safely. In St. Albert, residents can donate a new toy instead of paying a speeding ticket until November 30 through the Toys for Tickets program.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton hosts several fundraising events this month to help families secure nutritious, festive meals. The bureau is actively seeking volunteer help and monetary donations. Its Holiday Hamper program delivers food hampers to families, with volunteer adopters delivering them to doors. Organizers continue to request both volunteers and financial contributions for this distribution network.

Toy Mountain, a joint effort by CTV Edmonton, 100.3 The Bear, and 104.9 Virgin Radio, is collecting toys for BGC Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at designated locations until December 18. Monetary donations for this drive are also accepted online. The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign continues to raise funds for local programs and services in need across the region.

Social Services and Medical Support

Ronald McDonald House invites the public to help make families' wishlists come true during the holidays. This organization provides accommodation and support to families traveling to Alberta's big cities for medical care. The Bissell Centre, which assists people facing poverty, is looking for sponsors for gifts for residents, toy donations, and volunteer elves to support their winter operations.

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The Canadian Cancer Society is receiving matching donations from the Clarus Foundation until midnight on December 1. This partnership matches gifts up to a total of $25,000 in the spirit of Giving Tuesday. For pet owners, the City of Edmonton's Animal Care and Control Centre hosts an annual food drive for Edmonton's Food Bank. This initiative helps Edmontonians who are struggling to feed both themselves and their pets.

Donations for the pet food drive can be made at partners around the city until December 13. A specific drive event is scheduled for December 12 and 13. The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) is fundraising through its annual Paws-n-Claus Gift Market. This event takes place on December 5 and 6 at the Alberta Aviation Museum to support animals in the Edmonton region.

Events and Community Fundraisers

The 50/50 raffle at the Edmonton Christmas Market at Fort Edmonton Park supports the Fort Edmonton Foundation. This foundation works to preserve, restore, and enhance the park, with the market running from November 27 to December 20. Stocking Stuffers for Seniors allows the public to fulfill requests for seniors in Alberta and British Columbia. London Drugs will ensure delivery of these gifts if delivered by December 8.

Tickets to the 2.7-kilometre Magic of Lights installation at Rad Torque Raceway from November 19 to January 2 support Santas Anonymous and Canadian Tire Jumpstart. Attendees who bring a food bank donation can save $5 on entry. Residents interested in having their seasonal campaign included in future reports should email EdmontonNewsTips@bell.ca.