Edmonton Breaks November Warm Record Streak with Unseasonal Heat

Edmonton continues its historic streak of double-digit temperatures in November, nearing the record set in 2016. A brief cooling on Tuesday precedes a surge into the mid-teens, approaching historical highs, before a moderate drop later in the month. Snow cover remains unlikely for the rest of November.

Edmonton is currently experiencing an unusually persistent warm spell, continuing a notable streak of double-digit daytime temperatures that has captured the attention of local meteorologists and residents alike.

As of Monday afternoon, the city saw temperatures reach a high of approximately 11 degrees Celsius. This current trend marks the seventh consecutive day with highs exceeding the ten-degree mark, bringing the city dangerously close to breaking a significant climatic record. The previous benchmark was set in November 2016, which featured nine consecutive days with double-digit temperatures, a feat that remains the highest count recorded in Edmonton during the entire 2000s decade.

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Meteorologists Anticipate Record Breaking Streak

Based on current forecasting models, meteorologists anticipate that Edmonton will surpass this historic record by the end of the upcoming weekend, cementing this unusual weather pattern as a standout event for the month. The weather pattern is expected to shift dramatically over the next few days, offering a brief pause before a potentially record-breaking surge. Tuesday presents a cooling trend with a high of around 9 degrees Celsius, providing a momentary respite from the warmth.

However, this cooler interval is short-lived. By Wednesday and Thursday, a strong upper atmospheric ridge is predicted to build over the region, driving temperatures up into the mid-teens. This rapid warming places Edmonton on the verge of historical extremes. For context, the record high temperature for November 11 stands at 16.7 degrees Celsius, established in the year 1900, while the record for November 12 is 18.3 degrees Celsius, set in 1905.

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While experts do not believe the current temperatures will officially break these century-old records, they are expected to come remarkably close, adding to the excitement and concern regarding the unusual climate conditions. Looking beyond this immediate warm surge, the forecast suggests a return to more typical late-autumn conditions, though not without some notable exceptions. For the following week, specifically from November 16 to November 20, daytime highs are projected to drop back into the 1 to 6 degrees Celsius range.

No Severe Cold Snap Or Heavy Snow Expected

Despite this cooling, there is no indication of a severe cold snap arriving before the last few days of November. Furthermore, the likelihood of significant precipitation remains low. While there is a slight possibility of flurries occurring between November 18 and November 23, current data does not support the arrival of a major snowfall event. The bottom line for residents is that the warm spell is likely to persist for another full week.

This suggests that it is highly probable Edmonton will reach the final week of November without having any substantial snow cover on the ground, a scenario that becomes increasingly rare as the month progresses. Detailed hourly forecasts indicate sunny skies for most of the upcoming days, with nighttime lows hovering near or slightly below freezing, but daytime conditions remaining relatively mild compared to typical November standards.

This extended period of warmth impacts local ecosystems, outdoor activities, and energy consumption, marking a distinct deviation from the seasonal norms that Edmonton residents are accustomed to during this time of year.