Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen signals potential reversal of Edmonton's bike lane infrastructure, citing driver concerns and road capacity issues on 132 Avenue.

Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen has publicly signaled the provincial government may intervene to reverse or remove recently constructed bike lanes in Edmonton. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dreeshen indicated that infrastructure projects deemed problematic by the province could face direct government action, including the removal of designated cycling pathways.

Provincial Government Challenges Local Bike Lane Plans

The province is expressing strong dissatisfaction with ongoing municipal infrastructure decisions, specifically targeting the multi-modal conversion of 132 Avenue. Dreeshen stated that the government is reviewing projects that conflict with provincial priorities for vehicular capacity. He noted that previous comments suggesting the removal of bike lanes were not merely theoretical, as the administration is actively considering interventions in local transit planning.

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Dreeshen emphasized that the reduction of road capacity for motor vehicles contradicts the provincial strategy of investing billions of dollars into expanding road networks. He argued that with a growing number of drivers in Edmonton every year, shrinking a major thoroughfare is the opposite of the government's objectives. This stance marks a significant escalation in the dispute between municipal planners and provincial leadership over urban design priorities.

Minister Meets With Mayors Amid Growing Tensions

In an effort to address these conflicting views, Dreeshen met with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek last week to discuss the broader implications of these infrastructure changes. He has also scheduled a meeting with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for the following week to further negotiate the path forward. These high-level discussions highlight the growing friction between provincial authorities and municipal governments regarding local transit investments.

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The minister cited widespread public feedback as a key driver for this provincial scrutiny. Dreeshen mentioned receiving numerous petitions and letters from residents concerned about the reduction of lane capacity on major thoroughfares. He expressed frustration that some local councillors appear dismissive of these concerns, suggesting that the continued progression of such projects without addressing public backlash is unwelcome.

Stakeholder Positions Divide Community Perspective

Devin Dreeshen first raised alarms about the northside bike lanes in April, joining forces with Edmonton City Councillor Karen Principe. The two officials jointly voiced their concerns regarding the proposed infrastructure near its starting point, explicitly stating that the removal of existing lanes was a viable option. This coalition between provincial and local opposition has strengthened the argument that the current planning approach is insufficient.

Conversely, local residents and cycling advocates argue that the changes have significantly improved safety and community interaction. Dino Depner, a resident living near the 132 Avenue corridor, described the area as formerly dangerous, comparing it to a drag strip due to high vehicle speeds on the wide road. He now reports that drivers are more likely to yield to cyclists, transforming the environment from hostile to cooperative.

Depner noted that the psychological shift in the neighborhood is profound, with cyclists waving to drivers rather than engaging in conflict. This on-the-ground perspective contrasts sharply with the minister's focus on vehicular throughput. The divergence between these viewpoints underscores the complex challenge of balancing automotive efficiency with active transportation safety in dense urban zones.

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Future Expansion and Immediate Next Steps

The current seven-block stretch of 132 Avenue between 97 Street and 113A Street has been converted into a two-lane roadway for motor vehicles, flanked by two-lane bike paths. However, this represents only the initial phase of a much larger redevelopment plan. The city originally intended to extend these bike lanes for approximately seven kilometres along the thoroughfare, running from Fort Road to 127 Avenue.

This extensive route would pass through several school zones, raising additional safety considerations that complicate the debate. Dreeshen reiterated that his opposition is not to cycling infrastructure itself, but specifically to designs that reduce travel lanes for cars. The upcoming meeting with Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will be critical in determining whether the city adjusts its plans or if the province takes more drastic measures.

The outcome of these negotiations will set a precedent for future infrastructure projects across Edmonton and potentially the broader province. With the mayor set to meet the minister next week, stakeholders are awaiting clarity on whether the existing bike lanes will be preserved, modified, or removed entirely.