The CFL awarded the 2028 Grey Cup to Edmonton, which will host the 115th championship game at Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 5, 2028, shortly after the Elks won their first title since 2015.

The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday morning that Edmonton will host the 2028 Grey Cup, with the 115th championship game set for Nov. 5, 2028 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Commissioner Stewart Johnston made the announcement during a ceremony at the stadium, just over a week after the Edmonton Elks won the Grey Cup at Calgary's McMahon Stadium. The Elks beat the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 in Calgary to capture their first Grey Cup since 2015 and the 15th in franchise history. The win capped a remarkable turnaround for a team that finished last in the West Division in 2025 before posting a 13-5 record this season.

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Edmonton mayor welcomes 2028 Grey Cup announcement

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said the timing could not be better. He noted the city had just witnessed the Elks' incredible win and felt the energy. Knack added that Edmonton sold out the stadium for the 2018 Grey Cup even though the Elks were not playing, because the city supports big events no matter what.

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Knack pointed to several major sporting events coming to Edmonton, including this year's world junior hockey championship, a Professional Women's Hockey League neutral-site game and games in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. He said Edmonton knows how to do major sporting events and that hosting the Grey Cup will have a huge impact.

Elks president and chief executive officer Chris Morris said support from civic leaders and the business community helped convince the CFL's board of governors to choose Edmonton. He recalled that Grey Cup committee chair Ken Franczek told the CFL that corporate Edmonton is deeply committed to making professional football work in the city. Morris said having both the community and the corporate community behind the organization is profound.

CFL commissioner praises Edmonton commitment to football

Johnston said the bid was more than great, calling it a statement about the passion for football in Edmonton. He praised Deb Thompson and the Elks organization for an incredible vision worthy of the 115th Grey Cup. Johnston added that the league cannot wait to bring Canada's biggest sporting celebration back to Commonwealth Stadium.

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The announcement ceremony included two Mounties flanking Johnston, Morris, Alberta Sport and Tourism Minister Andrew Boitchenko, Edmonton 2028 Grey Cup committee board chair Ken Franczek, Knack and Explore Edmonton CEO Traci Bednard. Edmonton last hosted the Grey Cup in 2018, when the Calgary Stampeders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 before a sold-out crowd at Commonwealth Stadium. The city also hosted the championship game in 1984, 1997, 2002 and 2010.

Sixth Grey Cup hosting marks major milestone for city

The 2028 event will mark the sixth time Edmonton has hosted the Grey Cup. Morris said the focus is on delivering an extraordinary Grey Cup experience that celebrates the game, welcomes the entire country to Edmonton and leaves the city and Canadian football stronger long after the final whistle. The 2027 Grey Cup will be played Nov. 7 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Elks team, drummers, cheerleaders and mascot all joined the Kingsway Holiday Parade this weekend to celebrate their Grey Cup win.