Edmonton City Council plans to reduce speed limits to 40 km/h on 32 arterial roads. The measure aims to improve road safety and protect pedestrians in the central business district.

The City of Edmonton is advancing a significant infrastructure adjustment to enhance public safety by lowering speed limits on thirty-two arterial roads. If the final proposal receives formal approval from the city council in the near future, key thoroughfares including sections of Jasper Avenue and 107 Avenue will see their maximum legal speed reduced from fifty kilometers per hour to forty kilometers per hour. This initiative targets routes located within or adjacent to central business improvement areas, specifically aiming to mitigate risks for pedestrians and drivers in high-traffic zones.

Strategic Route Selection and Safety Goals

City staff identified the selected routes based on data indicating heavy usage by both pedestrians and motor vehicles. The comprehensive plan encompasses a total of thirty-two roads, with the most prominent changes affecting major arteries such as 124 Street and Gateway Boulevard. The urban planning committee reviewed the technical details and approved the proposed changes on Tuesday without any debate. This move follows a similar strategy implemented five years ago, which successfully reduced the default speed limit in residential neighborhoods across the municipality.

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Councilor Stevenson Highlights Safety Crisis

Ward O-day'min Councilor Anne Stevenson described the initiative as a necessary response to an ongoing crisis in road safety. She pointed to the city's continuous friction with the provincial government regarding the removal of photo radar enforcement at intersections as a primary driver for this policy shift. Stevenson noted that while the province has taken away certain tools previously used to keep streets safer, municipal authorities still retain control over setting local speed limits. This legislative adjustment allows the city to maintain its Vision Zero approach despite the loss of automated enforcement capabilities.

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Business Community Supports Slower Traffic

According to Stevenson, the majority of business owners situated along the affected corridors have expressed support for the proposed modifications. The economic argument suggests that reducing vehicle speeds not only creates a safer environment but also facilitates easier access for customers visiting local enterprises. While businesses do not typically focus heavily on speed limits as a core component of economic development, the consensus is that slower traffic improves the overall accessibility and appeal of these commercial districts. This alignment between safety goals and commercial interests strengthens the case for the council's eventual vote.

Next Steps for City Council Approval

The next phase involves presenting the finalized proposal to the full city council for official ratification. If the council votes in favor, the updated speed limits will be enforced on the designated thirty-two roads. This policy represents a critical step in the city's broader strategy to protect vulnerable road users. The implementation underscores the municipality's commitment to active traffic management and pedestrian safety in the absence of provincial photo radar support.