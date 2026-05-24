EDGE Token Volatility: Range-Bound Trading Amidst Bullish Structure

The decentralized exchange token edgeX has experienced heightened volatility in recent days, with bulls and bears battling for control. The altcoin is approaching a crucial support zone, prompting questions about its future price trajectory.

The decentralized exchange token edgeX experienced heightened volatility over the past week. The bulls attempted to regain control, but a recent market-wide correction shifted the momentum to the bears.

As a result, the $429 million market cap altcoin EDGE traded at $1.226, just 2.31% above its Sunday close of $1.199. The altcoin is approaching a reliable support zone, prompting the question of whether it will see a price bounce or the beginning of a downtrend. While Bitcoin has shown slight growth since late March, a long-term uptrend remains elusive. Altcoins as a whole have struggled to attract significant capital inflows.

Despite the downturn in perpetuals trading, EDGE has performed relatively well since early April. However, its momentum has faltered in the last 4-5 weeks. The 12-hour chart reveals a bullish structure, with the swing low at $1.09 playing a crucial role in maintaining this structure. Similarly, the $1.12-$1.24 region has acted as a demand zone since mid-April.

While this area has kept sellers at bay, market conviction has been lacking. Spot trading volume in EDGE has declined after the mid-April spike. Since then, flat volumes and aggressive sell-offs in the $1.4-$1.5 supply zone have prevented a bullish continuation. Using the EDGE token's volume indicator, the bears have a slight advantage.

While the OBV was on an uptrend but flat in May, the A/D and CMF indicators favored the sellers. The clues suggest that EDGE has been trading in a range. The $1.1 support zone is crucial, as is the $1.5 supply zone. A breakout past either area would likely set up the next price impulse.

Until then, traders can expect the range to be sustained. Earlier this week, EDGE bulls attempted to break the $1.5 supply zone, but faced strong resistance from bears





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