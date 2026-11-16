Twenty-five former Ecuadorian cabinet ministers and parliament heads warn that investor-state dispute settlement provisions in the Canada-Ecuador free trade deal are unconstitutional and put the economic relationship at risk. They urge International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu to remove the sections before ratification.

OTTAWA - Twenty-five former cabinet ministers and former heads of parliament in Ecuador are warning that some provisions of the Canada-Ecuador free trade deal are putting the countries economic relationship at risk.

Former Ecuador Officials Reject Investor Dispute Clauses

The politicians made the warning in a letter to International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. They object to the inclusion of investor-state dispute settlement provisions in the deal and urge the government to remove those sections before ratifying it. The provisions would allow foreign investors to sue governments through an international tribunal instead of through domestic sovereign courts. The letter says those provisions are unconstitutional in Ecuador and have been rejected by Ecuadorian voters in several referendums.

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The letter says Canada and Ecuador have substantial shared interests in trade, investment and development. But the politicians urge caution about an instrument likely to be contested for the duration of its life. The two countries signed a free trade deal in July. Several Canadian organizations and civil society leaders have warned it will threaten the environment and worsen a human rights crisis in the South American country.

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The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the provisions were requested by the mining industry and opposed by human rights organizations during public consultations held in 2023. The letter was sent to Sidhu, who serves as Minister of International Trade and responded to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The signatories include former cabinet ministers and former heads of parliament in Ecuador, reflecting broad political opposition to the investor-state dispute settlement sections within the country. The dispute settlement system is a mechanism that lets foreign investors bypass domestic courts and bring claims against governments before international tribunals. Critics say this can chill public interest regulation and expose governments to costly claims. Ecuadorian voters have rejected the mechanism in several referendums, according to the letter.

Groups Warn Mining Interests Driven Dispute Mechanism

The politicians argue that including it in the Canada-Ecuador deal conflicts with Ecuadorian constitutional principles and democratic decisions. Canadian civil society groups have raised concerns that the deal could undermine environmental protections and exacerbate a human rights crisis in Ecuador. They point to the mining industry as the main proponent of the investor-state dispute settlement provisions during the 2023 public consultations. The letter does not oppose the free trade deal as a whole.

It acknowledges substantial shared interests in trade, investment and development between Canada and Ecuador. The politicians instead urge caution and ask Canada to remove the disputed sections before ratification. The warning adds to pressure on the Canadian government as it considers ratifying the agreement signed in July. The letter was obtained by The Canadian Press.