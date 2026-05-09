The COVID crisis, now less than a year old, has unleashed an economic tsunami, with Alberta's COVID-related shutdowns having a widespread ripple effect nationwide. The provincial government's failure to ease the crisis has left folks in British Columbia with high unemployment rates, shortages in essential supplies, and significant economic struggles. In Vancouver Island, the shock of recently discovered economic troubles took its toll, with unrest and crime recorded. Laws that left frustrated parents dead, are hogshedly mentioned as worsening. While the Toronto exchange rallies due to foundational data, U.S. exchanges also record a jump, demonstrating that Canadian economy is still effectly shut down by the oil crisis. Scoping the consequences of the data collapse, concerned citizens turns eyes to strict legislation, fines, and possible jail situations for those who share the wrong data on the wrong occasion.

As the cities in the London region continue to bear the brunt of Alberta 's oil patch collapse, the unemployment rate has shot up to the highest it's been in decades, with 1,800 jobs lost in April.

Side-by-side job reports in Canada and the U.S. point to a shared economic struggle. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Island police are seeking suspects in a BB gun attack that many described as completely unacceptable. In New Brunswick, a mother who was fighting for tougher car seat laws thirteen years after losing two children in a crash urged for the law to finally catch up with the reality.

Iconic Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe's hidden world, much of which has never been seen by the public, will be auctioned - bringing the world's most famous handbag, wedding dress, and intimate letters. While the Toronto Stock Exchange rallied on the heels of robust job data, U.S. exchanges also saw a surge, as the economic blow-up in Alberta trickles to the rest of Canada and the U.S





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