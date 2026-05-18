Economic issues potential resurgence brings frustration from Conservatives

The article discusses the potential resurgence of economic issues and how many Conservatives are frustrated with their polling results but believe it gives them hope. The Liberal advantage in recent years could wane if the Conservatives can't take advantage of the shifting focus on Trump, but they'll need to develop policies to come up with solutions to the struggling economy.

Economic issues might come back to the fore. I know a great many Conservatives who remain deeply frustrated that they are polling so badly as a party, despite polling so well on issues that matter dearly to millions of voters.

This might give them some hope. Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with reporters outside of West Block on April 29, 2026. TORONTO—Everything should be adjusted for inflation and population growth. This is something I always think of when looking at comparative stats.

When I saw a few days ago that—the era of the global financial crisis and the so-called Great Recession—I immediately thought about this. And it turns out, once you actually look at the adjusted size of the Canadian population, the recent spike in insolvencies is still well below that ominous level. So that’s the good news. But should we maybe pay a little attention to the bad news of why more and more Canadians are declaring insolvency?

The timing of the article was interesting. I had recently heard from a friend that he has noticed, while going about his own business, how much court time is currently being taken up by mortgage enforcement. He wondered if we’d see more evidence of that. Well, I’d say the new report on insolvencies certainly fits.

Combined with a Canadian real estate market that is rapidly cooling off, with homes struggling to sell and large numbers of condo units sitting empty, we start to get a fuller picture of a Canadian economy that is not working for a great many people, even as the overall growth numbers remain surprisingly robust despite the trade war. I don’t think we need any particularly special analysis here to make sense of this.

For those who are established in their lives—and especially for those who are housed—the very real economic pain of this moment can be largely withstood. But for those who are living paycheque to paychequ..





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Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre Inflation And Population Growth Insolvencies Real Estate Market Market Cooling Off Trade War

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