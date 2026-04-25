Echoes of the Storm: Remembering the Samuel de Champlain Park Disaster

A detailed account of the violent storm that struck Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park in June 2025, focusing on the experiences of campers, the rescue efforts, and the lasting emotional impact of the event. The article explores the trauma and PTSD experienced by survivors and highlights the need for improved disaster preparedness.

The approaching camping season carries a different weight for many this year, particularly for those who experienced the devastating storm at Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park (SAM) and the Canadian Ecology Centre (CEC) on June 21, 2025.

The event, a violent downburst, resulted in the evacuation of 325 campers and left an indelible mark on those present. The storm not only reshaped the park’s physical landscape but also profoundly impacted the emotional wellbeing of campers and staff, highlighting the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness in the face of increasingly frequent natural disasters.

This account delves into the harrowing experiences of those caught in the storm, offering in-depth narratives of the weather event, the subsequent rescue operations, and the lingering emotional aftermath. The stories are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, but also a stark reminder of the trauma that can result from such events.

Danielle Wright from Lively vividly recalls the terrifying moments when massive red pines crashed down around her campsite, crushing her trailer and truck while she was inside with her two young children. Her husband, Billy, managed to rip the door off the trailer, allowing them to escape through a small opening. The family sought shelter in a nearby comfort station, shaken but alive. Wright now suffers from extreme anxiety and panic attacks during thunderstorms and is undergoing therapy for PTSD.

Despite the trauma, they plan to attempt camping again this summer, but will cancel if a thunderstorm is forecast. Susan Moore and her husband, Greig, from North Bay, were celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary at SAM, a park they had visited countless times. They found themselves trapped in their car, bombarded by falling trees, and were eventually rescued by Malcolm Whalley, whose quick thinking and determination saved their lives.

Despite the ordeal, they are determined to return to SAM, driven by a need to confront their memories and connect with others who shared the experience. The speed with which the storm descended upon the park was shocking. Aidan Coleman from North Bay was enjoying a quiet evening by the fire with her sister when the wind suddenly picked up. These firsthand accounts, and many others, paint a picture of chaos, fear, and ultimately, survival.

The stories underscore the importance of understanding the psychological impact of trauma, as defined by experts as a lasting emotional, psychological, or physical response to a deeply distressing event. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a common consequence, manifesting in flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and avoidance behaviors. The experiences at SAM serve as a powerful case study, prompting a deeper exploration of trauma and PTSD, and the resources available to those affected.

The park is preparing for the upcoming camping season, but the memories of June 21, 2025, will undoubtedly linger, reminding everyone of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness and support





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Samuel De Champlain Provincial Park Storm Trauma PTSD Disaster Preparedness

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