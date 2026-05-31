Echoes of 1973: Canada Faces a Productivity Slowdown and Fiscal Risks

Canada's economy shows troubling parallels with the 1970s: a productivity slowdown, rising deficits, and policy inertia. Can leaders avoid repeating past mistakes?

The productivity slowdown of the 1970s has returned with a vengeance, raising urgent questions about whether policymakers can avoid repeating the fiscal failures that plagued that era.

Conflict in the Middle East has sent pump prices soaring, an erratic Republican president occupies the White House, and the auto sector struggles against technologically advanced foreign imports. Separatism is bubbling up in Canada, consuming political oxygen despite being a minority opinion. The cost of living remains a constant concern. Most critically, the long-term outlook for economic growth is eroding, yet politicians seem intent on ignoring this reality as they pile up deficits.

This was 1973, but it might sound more than a little familiar today. The parallels with the tumult of 53 years ago are not exact; inflation today is relatively tame in 2026.

However, the past does echo, particularly regarding the fundamental downward shift underway in the economy and policymakers' failure to adjust. Don Drummond, an economist and former senior Finance official, sees extensive parallels between 1973 and 2026, notably the slowdown in productivity and economic growth as the primary driver of a fiscal crisis that began in the early 1970s and culminated in the mid-1990s. High energy prices played a key role, though other factors were at play.

Labour productivity grew by an average of 3.6 percent in the 1960s but fell to 2.1 percent in the 1970s and further to 1.4 percent in the 1980s. Policymakers repeatedly assumed the structural slowdown was temporary. Today, the same trend is evident, only worse. Labour productivity grew by 1.07 percent annually between 2000 and 2019, already weaker than the 1980s and far below the 1990s.

Since the pandemic, it has become sclerotic, growing at a compound annual rate of just 0.47 percent from 2020 to 2025. This is less than half the rate of the major slowdown in the 1970s, which proved an insurmountable policy challenge for two decades. Real GDP per hour of work, a broader measure, rose 2.8 percent annually from 1970 to 1973 but fell to 1.3 percent from 1973 to 1980, as higher energy prices took a toll.

A similar stagnation grips Canada today. From 2014 to 2024, real GDP per hour worked rose only 0.39 percent annually, weaker than both the early 1970s growth and the slowdown of the later decade. Policymakers repeat the same mistake as in 1973, mistaking a structural shift for a cyclical swing and attempting to stimulate demand through fiscal stimulus. Half a century ago, this led to a deficit and debt cycle that eventually forced shock-and-awe fiscal reforms in the mid-1990s.

The deficit was 1.3 percent of GDP in fiscal 1973 but grew to 5.2 percent by fiscal 1979, where it stood when the Chrétien Liberals took office in 1994. Similarly, Ottawa plans to run persistent deficits today. The spring economic update pegged the fiscal 2026 deficit at 2.6 percent of GDP, with a slight decline to 1.4 percent by fiscal 2031.

However, major expenditures remain unaccounted for, including a promised second stage of military rearmament by 2035. Without action, the current trajectory risks repeating the fiscal crises of the past, with potentially severe consequences for economic stability





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